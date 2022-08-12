Read full article on original website
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NBC New York
Polio Found in NYC Wastewater, Suggesting Virus Is Spreading in the City
New York City health officials have found polio virus in wastewater samples, they said Friday, suggesting the virus is now circulating in the city. “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising."
Polio found in New York City wastewater; vaccinations urged
The New York state and New York City departments of health confirmed the presence of the virus in the wastewater and urged unvaccinated people to get vaccinated against the illness, which can cause permanent paralysis of the arms and legs and even death in some cases.
'Alarming': CDC finds polio in NYC sewage, suggesting virus is spreading in city
Polio was found in the wastewater of New York. City, health officials said Friday as they implored everyone make sure they’re vaccinated against the potentially debilitating and deadly virus.
Gotham Gazette
To Address the Crisis at Rikers, Invest in Public Health Now
July 15, 2022 marked the day that 34-year-old Michael Lopez died of an overdose in a mental observation unit at the Rikers Island jail, bringing the number of lives lost under New York City Department of Correction custody this year to 11. Mr. Lopez’s death and the broader public health and humanitarian crises at Rikers demand that we reimagine true public safety through a lens of community care, rather than more punishment.
foodsafetynews.com
Brooklyn food firm warned by FDA over lack of import verification
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
fox40jackson.com
If you see a squirrel sprawled out on the ground, here’s what you need to know
Squirrels feel the heat, too. That’s what the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation is letting the public know about the many squirrels that have been spotted sprawled out, belly-down, on city grounds. The position is called “splooting,” according to the department. The squirrels aren’t...
nynmedia.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
Here's what you need to know for the August 23 primary election in NY
Election Day in New York will kick off on Tuesday, August 23 at 6am and the polls will stay open through 9pm that night, when New Yorkers will get to vote for members of the House of Representatives and the Senate. This year's contest is a bit unusual. In fact,...
informnny.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
philstockworld.com
JetBlue removes 37 routes with big cuts hitting NYC and South Florida
JetBlue Airways is making some pretty extensive cuts to its route network. The New York-based carrier filed a massive schedule update over the …
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
200 electric buses are coming to NYC streets by 2025
As if Sen. Chuck Schumer wasn’t busy enough convincing Sen. Joe Manchin to vote for the Democrats’ latest climate and tax plan, the New York Senator also found time to help secure electric buses for his hometown. The MTA will receive $116 million from the United States Department...
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
NBC New York
NYC Drought Hits ‘Severe' Levels for 1st Time in Decades: Here's What That Means
In case you haven't noticed, and it would be really hard to not have, it's been very hot and humid lately. Unbearably so, at times. And while there was plenty of moisture in the atmosphere (don't even get us started on the dew points), there has been very little in terms of consistent precipitation this summer.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
NBC New York
How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think
If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
NYC jobs program to help connect 2,300 low-income New Yorkers to industrial and construction careers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A city jobs program that launched Monday will help put more than 2,000 low-income New Yorkers on the path to careers in the industrial and construction sectors. Mayor Eric Adams announced the new program, called “New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers,” that...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone
Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
norwoodnews.org
For Hospice Nurses and Healthcare Workers, the Work Continues
Healthcare workers have been on the front line of this pandemic since it first hit in early 2020, and over two years later, that has not changed. Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is a nonprofit that has been serving some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers in their homes for over 125 years, and has been diligently working to help patients stay healthy in their homes.
