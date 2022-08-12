Read full article on original website
Harold J. Ellis, Jr.
Harold J. Ellis, Jr., 73, of Zanesville, passed away at 5:29 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold J. Ellis, Sr. and Juanita Lyons Ellis. He was a former assistant manager at Elby’s Big Boy restaurant. He retired from Dollar General where he worked 18 1/2 years. He was a United States Army veteran. He was an avid Zanesville Blue Devils and Ohio State University fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR, drag racing and building models. He is survived by his wife Donna J. (Gee) Ellis. Three children Kimberly (Amanda) Harris, Dawn (Jason) Landis, and Tyler J. Ellis. Four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half brother Ernie Hiett. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 18, 2022 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive where services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Minister Keith Kress officiating and burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 will conduct military honors.
Ann Taylor Nicholas
Ann Taylor Nicholas, 92, of Zanesville, died at 9:50 A.M. Monday, August 15, 2022 at Helen Purcell Home, Zanesville. She was born November 20, 1929, in Warren, Ohio a daughter of the late Harry C. and Marian Kerschner Taylor. Ann was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, life member of and past president of the Pioneer & Historical Society of Muskingum County. Ann also was a member of Four Seasons Garden Club, was a twenty five year volunteer at Bethesda Hospital, she served eighteen years on the Zanes Trace Commemoration Parade Committee and was a member of the Woman’s Board.
Richard D. Hargraves Jr.
Richard Dale Hargraves Jr. 64, of Zanesville, was called to the Heavens above on August 2, 2022 at 8:16P.M. when he passed away at Genesis Hospital Emergency Room, Zanesville. He was born September 24, 1957, a son of the late Richard Sale Hargraves Sr. and Codell Louis Guy. Rick was an awesome athlete of his time from St. Nicholas to Rosecrans. His dedication and ambition runs in his veins, a natural Star. Rick also worked hard with Shelly and Sands Construction Company in the 80 and 90’s. He was also a member of the Big 10 bike club in the 80s. Rick was an awesome father to all six of his children and a great grandfather to his grandkids. Rick was also a dear friend to everyone who knew him. The race isn’t given to the swift nor to the strong is it given to the ones who can endure till the end. Rick was definitely a great man. We definitely lost a great soul and one of the best dad’s in the universe. Rest in peace our beloved Husband, Father, Grampie, and Friend.
Marvin “Jim” Osborne Jr.
Marvin James “Jim” Osborne Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 31, 1947, to the late Marvin J. and Virginia P. Crowder Osborne Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Zanesville High School, employed as a steel worker for AK Steel and Birkhimer Asphalt. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #302, was a well-known area softball umpire and an avid car detailer. He enjoyed watching The Ohio State University, Cleveland Indians and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jim loved to travel to Las Vegas but most of all he loved his family. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.
Diane Marie Walker
Diane Marie Walker, 65 of Zanesville, passed away on August 13, 2022, at Riverside Hospital. She was born November 29, 1956, in Zanesville, the daughter of Robert Walker Sr. and Margie Morris Walker. She was Catholic by faith and was an avid Buckeyes fan. She also loved Harley Davidson and...
Jack Roland Sarbaugh
Jack Roland Sarbaugh passed from this earthly world into his heavenly reward in the early hours of August 12th, 2022. Born on May 21, 1931, Jack was the youngest son of Albert and Faith Sarbaugh. His siblings, Betty, Gwen, Forrest, Don, and Roy are all deceased. Jack graduated from Lash High School in 1949 and continued his education at The Ohio State University. His military career was as an officer in the USAF. Jack then earned an MBA from Syracuse University while working as a pharmaceutical salesman for the Upjohn Company before retiring in 1989 after 38 years. During this time Jack resided with his family in Rome, NY.
Cynthia L. Powell
Cynthia L. Powell, 70, of Zanesville, passed away at 1:38 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Oaks at Bethesda. She was born on July 25, 1952 in Zanesville. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1970 where she enjoyed playing in the band. She attended Gateway College of Evangelism, then transferred to Muskingum Area Technical College and received an associate degree in computer science. She went on to the University of Toledo and earned a bachelor’s degree in business. She retired from the state of Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation where she was a disability examiner. After she retired, she came back to reside in Zanesville. She was a member of The Anchor Church in Zanesville. She is survived by her parents Robert and Mary Lou Powell of Roseville. Two sisters Debbie (Michael) Powell Heims Sales of Lewisville, Texas and Carolyn (Jim) Powell Morrison of Ripley, West Virginia. Nieces and nephews Anthony (Laura) Heims of Dallas, Texas, Anissa (Brandon) Pooser, Holly (Shane) Baugess of Grove City, Candace (Nathaniel) Hudson of Morgantown, West Virginia, Burt (Amy) Brown of Saltillo, Brendon (Brittany) Sales, Breanne (Justin) Sales Flowers, and Amberlee (Chris) Sales Talavera. A host of great-nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Diana Brown, a nephew Brandon Morrison. Cynthia will be remembered for her quick wit, laughter, love for God, people, and especially her family which endeared her to all who knew her. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday August 15, 2022 at The Anchor Church in Zanesville where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 16, 2022 where friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
2022 Dreier Scholarship Winner Announced
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Fred F. and Herman M. Dreier Foundation was created by two brothers that felt obliged to give back to their community by providing scholarships to deserving youth who are pursuing careers into the fields of which the brothers were interested. The foundation’s Family Representative Kurt Dreier talked about the foundation and announced this year’s winner, Malika Shawar.
Carr Center Encourages Participation in their Special Riders Program
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Carr Center provides programs that benefit people who have disabilities that often get overlooked. Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson described one of the programs that offers people with disabilities a chance to break out of their routine. “Special Riders is a program that we’ve...
WHIZ Radio week one broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – High school football returns this week, and WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you each Friday night. On Z92 Radio it’s a big-nonconference matchup as DeSales travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley. Jeff Nezbeth joins David Kinder on the broadcasts on Z92 this year.
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Harness Racing at the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Sunday at the Muskingum County Fair harness racing took off with a rolling start!. Don Tiger, the owner of the reigning Ohio horse of the year, said harness racing is a big part of Ohio and commerce. “It’s a billion dollar industry and you can do it at...
Party In Putnam
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Putnam Neighborhood hosted Party in Putnam today!. The event celebrates the revival of the historic Putnam Neighborhood, which was a center for the Ohio anti-slavery movement. There is plenty to do and explore, from museum tours at the Increase Matthews Museum to Underground Railroad Walking...
Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair: Food Safety
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Blue-Ribbon Fair kicks off with games, music, animal shows and food. But before anyone can dig in, the food needs to be checked by Health Specialists in order to make sure that people are safe during the fair. Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Cruze, spoke about how they usually check for health code violations by visiting each food booth for violations such as food being stored at the correct temperature, that it’s cooked properly and the over-all cleanliness of the booth.
Governor DeWine Visits the Muskingum County Fair
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine explored the Muskingum County Fair today!. He was out walking the Muskingum County Fairgrounds as Sheriff Matt Lutz gave him the grand tour of the fair!. DeWine checked out the fairgrounds, stopping to talk and take pictures with fairgoers and members of...
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Girl’s Soccer Scores
The John Glenn girls fall to 0-1 after suffering a shutout loss to Bexley. The Lady Muskies are back in action Wednesday at Bishop Rosecrans at 5pm. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
Cambridge City Park Hosts 2nd Day of Salt Fork Arts & Crafts Festival
CAMBRIDGE, Oh – The Salt Fork Arts and Crafts Festival continued today!. Artists and vendors are set up at Cambridge City Park from 10 am until 7 PM!. Over 70 artists , displaying and selling everything from woodwork and wooden toys, to jewelry, soaps, candles, and more are featured at the 3-Day festival.
