What to know about probe into alleged election machine tampering by Michigan AG candidate, others

Helmuth Bud Radtke
3d ago
I really don't know why we allow a criminal to run for attorney General just doesn't make sense to me.
Guest
3d ago
Nessler tried that with Snyder but a one person grand jury. She has overstepped her position and has shown her true colors. Her actions are out of the playbook on Orwell. Hitler did this is Germany and many other dictators around the world have done it to the opposition.
Ernie Woods
2d ago
I know if Nessie is pushing for it the investigation will be extremely partisan and a hatchet job. And probably tossed out of court like the others.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent
DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
wnmufm.org
Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
MetroTimes
Conspiracy theorist Mellissa Carone won’t shut up, so a Republican clerk sued her
The Republican clerk of Shelby Township has sued election conspiracy theorist Mellissa Carone for defamation, saying she falsely accused him of taking several bribes and running “illegal elections.”. The lawsuit filed Friday in Macomb County Circuit Court marks the latest clash between Michigan Republicans who are turning on themselves...
Detroit News
Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend
Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
Preprocessing, more funding among Michigan clerks’ asks for legislature
Michigan’s primary election passed by last week with few bumps in the road. But with the most decentralized election system in America, local clerks from both parties are calling for critical changes, and they want state lawmakers’ attention. Election results are notoriously slow in Michigan, with the most...
fox2detroit.com
Matt DePerno, GOP candidate for attorney general denies he was in possession of a voter tabulator
(FOX 2) - The likely Republican candidate for state Attorney General denied having access to election tabulators in the aftermath of the 2020 election, disputing the results of an investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office. Matt DePerno was among nine people named in an investigation that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Tired of left-right gridlock? Forward Party vying for Michigan’s 2024 ballot.
Heather Herrygers believes America’s two-party system cannot represent everyone. The political spectrum “has nothing to do with a straight line,” she says, as the same person can have strong views befitting both a Democrat and a Republican. That’s why she co-leads the Forward Party in Michigan. Announced...
Detroit News
Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting
Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
Environmental analysis of Line 5 tunnel plan kicks off, feds say
DETROIT – Long-awaited federal review of a plan for a pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes is officially underway. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, launched a 60-day period when the public can help determine the scope of issues and any alternatives to a Canadian energy company’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac to house an oil and gas pipeline.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class
Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
Detroit News
Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party
The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
Michigan AG Nessel attacks Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in court brief
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is throwing her support behind a legal fight against a controversial Florida law that has gained national attention for its alleged discrimination against LGBTQ people. Nessel and 15 other Democratic state attorneys general have submitted an amicus brief in support of a federal lawsuit challenging...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
Fact or Fiction: Michigan Has Not One, But Two Native Cactus Species
Growing up and spending most of my life in Michigan I thought I knew a lot about the Mitten state. But I recently learned something that blew my mind. Michigan has not one, but two native cactus species. Did You Know Michigan Has Not One But Two Native Cactus Species.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?
Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
