ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

What to know about probe into alleged election machine tampering by Michigan AG candidate, others

By Jordyn Hermani
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 41

Helmuth Bud Radtke
3d ago

I really don't know why we allow a criminal to run for attorney General just doesn't make sense to me.

Reply(12)
28
Guest
3d ago

Nessler tried that with Snyder but a one person grand jury. She has overstepped her position and has shown her true colors. Her actions are out of the playbook on Orwell. Hitler did this is Germany and many other dictators around the world have done it to the opposition.

Reply(8)
22
Ernie Woods
2d ago

I know if Nessie is pushing for it the investigation will be extremely partisan and a hatchet job. And probably tossed out of court like the others.

Reply(1)
6
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Interview: DePerno speaks on the probe Michigan AG is requesting on her potential November opponent

DETROIT – We are now around three months away from an election that refuses to settle into anything resembling a normal midterm. Nationally, the dial remained turned up to an 11 with the search of former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. Back here, we’ve got the very unusual circumstance of the incumbent attorney general seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the man who appears to be her November opponent.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Appeal filed in effort to subpoena Whitmer

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— A challenge filed with the Michigan Court of Appeals seeks to overturn a decision that Governor Gretchen Whitmer cannot be forced to testify in an abortion rights case. A group of prosecutors said she should have to testify and answer questions about her argument that Michigan’s...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan plot to breach voting machines points to a national trend

Eight months after the 2020 presidential election, Robin Hawthorne didn’t expect anyone to ask for her township’s voting machines. The election had gone smoothly, she said, just as others had that she’d overseen for 17 years as the Rutland Charter Township clerk in rural western Michigan. But now a sheriff’s deputy and investigator were in her office, questioning her about her township’s three vote tabulators, suggesting that they had somehow been programmed with a microchip to shift votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden and asking her to hand one over for inspection.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daire Rendon
Person
Ben Cotton
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Hillsdale, Macomb GOP antics: Dueling conventions, canceled meeting

Hillsdale — At least two brawls for power emerged Thursday night at Michigan Republican Party county conventions at which official delegates were supposed to be selected for the state party convention later this month where key leaders will be endorsed. In one case, the executive committee of the Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Environmental analysis of Line 5 tunnel plan kicks off, feds say

DETROIT – Long-awaited federal review of a plan for a pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes is officially underway. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, launched a 60-day period when the public can help determine the scope of issues and any alternatives to a Canadian energy company’s plan to build a tunnel beneath Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac to house an oil and gas pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Michigan House#Michigan Republican Party#Voting Machines#Election Fraud#Michigan Ag#Republican#The Detroit News
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan bill would ban cellphones on school buses, in class

Should Michigan school kids be banned from using their cellphones on the school bus? In class? When taking a school van to an event or a sports game off-campus?. Should this be a matter for Michigan state law? In 2022, have not schools and school districts had plenty of time to decide for themselves what cellphone policies work best?
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Hillsdale County GOP sending competing delegate lists to Michigan party

The Hillsdale County Republican Party will send two slates of delegates to the state party convention after competing events were held across the street from each other Thursday night in Hillsdale. One 13-delegate slate was voted on in a "rump convention" in a parking lot at the corner of Bacon...
MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wcsx.com

4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America

Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

WEF comes to Michigan, but who will go to Davos?

Some $6 million in taxpayer funds is committed to the World Economic Forum-Automation Alley partnership in Troy, with $3 million coming from the state, and $1 million per year, for three years, coming from Oakland County. It’s fair to ask what the benefits will be. What does a nonprofit from Switzerland have to teach Metro Detroit about manufacturing?
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy