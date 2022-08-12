Read full article on original website
Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July. The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.
Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said. Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.
Trio sought in armed robbery Thursday in east Detroit
Detroit police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery Thursday at a business on the city’s east side. A woman reported that three men robbed her at gunpoint shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 9900 block of Gratiot near Harper, police said in a Twitter post Friday.
Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness
Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him. Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish...
Woman, 22, found dead in west Detroit, police say
Detroit police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered Friday morning on the city's west side. According to police, the woman's body was found around 8:20 a.m. in the back of black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. She had been...
55-year-old man stabbed to death on Belle Isle knew suspect, police say
The victim of a fatal stabbing Friday on Belle Isle has been identified as a 55-year-old man, Michigan State Police said. In a tweet Saturday, MSP Second District said the man knew the suspect, a 17-year-old who is being held at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility. Police said the...
Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks
Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Canton police seek information on missing man's whereabouts
Canton — The Canton Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Canton resident who has been missing since Thursday. Kameron Terry was last seen at 4 a.m. leaving his home on the 3900 block of Timberline Court, police said in a press release Saturday. Police...
Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear
Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties after water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following a water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The 120-inch water transmission break initially caused a boil water advisory for nearly two dozen...
Gov. Whitmer activates emergency response to GLWA water main break
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the state's emergency operations center Saturday afternoon in response to a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility that's impacting more than a dozen communities under boil water advisories. The state said the activation will ensure all resources...
All-female skydiving team takes plunge at Oakland Co. airport
For those who don't make it a habit of jumping out of planes, those who do are a bit of an enigma. "'Why would you jump out of a perfectly good plane,' people always ask us," said Stacey Roberts, a member of the Misty Blues All-Woman Skydiving Team, on Sunday after jumping out of what was apparently a perfectly good plane.
Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?
Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
Detroit names new leaders of contracting, procurement department
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan announced that general services department executive Sandra Yu Stahl has been promoted to deputy chief financial officer and chief procurement officer to manage purchasing and contracting for the city's government. Stahl replaces Boysie Jackson, who has served as director since 2013 and is retiring.
Ex-NBA player Willie Burton among contenders to be Tudor Dixon's running mate
Lansing — Former National Basketball Association player Willie Burton of Bloomfield Hills is among a small group of contenders being considered by Republican Tudor Dixon to be her running mate as she campaigns for Michigan governor. A source with knowledge of Dixon's process who was not authorized to speak...
Dodge Challenger, Charger production is ending. Here's how to snag one
Pontiac — It's official: Dodge is ending production of the Challenger and Charger in their current form in December 2023 ahead of the launch of its all-electric muscle car in 2024. To help customers who want one of the gas-powered vehicles with a "Last Call" underhood plaque, Stellantis NV's...
Roadkill Nights: Taylor defends Grudge Match crown, hot rods shine, pickups roar
Pontiac – Roadkill’s centerpiece Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match was everything it was cracked up to with thrills, spills, and upsets. But in the end, the favorite kept her crown for the second year in a row. Defending champ Alex Taylor squared off against Westin Champlin is an...
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
Novi actress Leah Jeffries hosts "Beast" movie screening
Prior to the release of the film "Beast", 12 year old actress from Novi, Leah Jeffries, hosted a screening in Detroit Saturday night for friends and family to watch her role on the big screen. "I'm so happy to see them (friends and family) after a long time being gone...
