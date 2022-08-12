Read full article on original website
WTAX
Man arrested in homicide
A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of a man last night (Sun). Around 8:50 p.m. Springfield Police responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim who...
WTAX
IL AG files suit against Kroger
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. (Kroger) and SSI Services LLC in relation to the alleged improper handling and removal of materials containing asbestos from a grocery store in Taylorville. The lawsuit alleges that Kroger and SSI Services conducted unsafe renovations by leaving chipped...
