myedmondsnews.com
Learn how to grow an edible garden during Lynnwood Library event Aug. 20
The Lynnwood Library, in partnership with Verdant Health, will be hosting an event teaching community members how to grow an edible fall garden in whatever space they have available to them. This class is free and aimed toward beginner gardeners who may only have access to a small backyard or...
myedmondsnews.com
Free South County Fire kids camps Aug. 18 in Edmonds, Lynnwood
South County Fire is hosting two free Kids Fire Camps on Aug. 18 with fun safety activities for the whole family:. – Edmonds Fire Camp, 1-2 p.m., downtown fire station 17, 275 6th Ave. N. – Lynnwood Fire Camp, 6-7 p.m., Lynndale Park, 18927 72nd Ave. W. (before Sandlot Cinemas...
myedmondsnews.com
Homage Senior Services invites community to Engage: Mind and Body Challenge
Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services, which provides services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, is gearing up to launch its first Engage: Mind and Body challenge. The challenge will work to raise money for Homage and the various programs it runs. When considering ways to engage with...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Kind of Play: Fall activities for all ages, plus city commissions for teens
As of Friday, I have received info-packed emails from both of my kids’ schools. August is not a school month, but it’s also not, not a school month. We’re currently knee-deep in summer work for soon to be 8th and 11th grades, and the high school info email printed out is four pages, back and front — as the kids would say, mimicking a commercial, “you don’t need to print the internet, mom.’” It’s not that I don’t love the info, I definitely do, it’s just that it’s a harbinger of new sets of wake-up and pick-up alarms and I’m not good with straddling the line between off and on.
q13fox.com
Lost documents returned to Lakewood family after seeing FOX 13 story
Mystery documents belonging to a decorated veteran were found along the road in Parkland. The veteran's grandson happened to see the story on FOX 13 and reached out to the family.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
myedmondsnews.com
County plans to purchase Edmonds Hwy 99 motel for ‘bridge housing’ plus services
A major change to help those experiencing homelessness is coming to Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. Snohomish County plans to buy the America’s Best Value Inn on Highway 99 in Edmonds, which will provide 55 units of what’s called “bridge housing.”. Assuming approval by the Snohomish County...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Festival of Giving: Free furniture event happening at the Tacoma Dome Saturday
TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly half of consumers say the rising costs of basic necessities are impacting their family's lifestyle, with 40% saying they can't put any money into savings at all right now, according to a survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling. To help those in need, Bremerton-based charity...
westsideseattle.com
Man shot in shoulder at Hamilton Viewpoint in West Seattle
In what Seattle Police say may have been a drive by shooting a young man was shot in the shoulder at Hamilton Viewpoint in West Seattle Sunday night shortly after 8pm. The victim, in his 20's was taken to Harborview Hospital for treatment. He was alert and conscious. Police report...
KING-5
Impact to Seattle-area hospitals, community after 9 shot in 5 separate incidents overnight
Five shootings in Renton and Seattle left one man dead and eight people injured. The impact extends to witnesses, loved ones and the community as a whole.
myedmondsnews.com
Community discussion on gun safety set for Aug. 25
SnoCo Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America and the Edmonds Police Department are partnering to host a community discussion on gun safety, from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the police department, 250 5th Ave. N. The event will include a presentation on “the importance of secure firearms...
KING-5
New Zealand ice cream treat is only available on Olympic Peninsula
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Hidden away on the Port Angeles waterfront there's a new place serving an icy treat from New Zealand. Opened in 2021, Welly’s Real Fruit Ice Cream is the only place in Washington that serves New Zealand style ice cream. Lillie Phillips, who owns this place with her husband Jacob, discovered it while traveling and working in New Zealand.
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
37603 28th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 — to celebrate the life of Miss Vikki Polk. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers. and support. For floral...
myedmondsnews.com
Taste Edmonds 2022: What you need to know
Aug. 19-21 All Ages • Live Music • Beer & Wine • Kid Activities. WHY: Aside from being the Edmonds most anticipated music and food festival, Taste Edmonds is a major fundraiser for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, allowing the Chamber to produce free community events throughout the year (An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Edmonds Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick or Treat, the Tree Lighting Ceremony). The chamber also donates thousands of dollars in Taste Edmonds proceeds annually to local non-profits, service groups and school clubs.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Fogbow on the waterfront
This fogbow was spotted by photographer Monica Dorbin Sunday morning on the Edmonds waterfront. According to this post on EarthSky.org, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud rather than larger raindrops that cause a rainbow.
Tacoma family seeks veteran’s relatives after finding important documents on roadside
A family in Tacoma is trying to track down family members or friends of Phillip Saitta, after they found important documents of his on the side of the road near their home. Kelly Seiss and her granddaughter Le’Auna were out on a walk Tuesday evening when they found dozens of documents scattered on the side of the road.
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
myedmondsnews.com
Week 2 of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan Visioning Process: Quality of Life
Planners often discuss the success of cities, towns, districts or neighborhoods relative to “quality of life.” While a fairly ambiguous term, it typically encompasses topics such as public health, economic and social well-being, safety, and community resilience. The World Health Organization defines quality of life as “an individual’s perception of their position in life in the context of the culture and value systems in which they live.”
Washington man was booked in jail for 114 weapons charges after Nevada State Police caught him speeding
Check details here: https://www.kolotv.com/2022/08/14/police-speeding-elko-county-leads-114-gun-charges-965000-bail/. > Triston Harris Steinman, 24, of Edgewood, Wash., near Tacoma, was booked on 38 counts of making a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of transporting a gun without a serial number, 38 counts of being an ex-felon in possession of a gun and two marijuana charges. His bail is $965,000. > NSP said Steinman was driving his gray BMW 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on U.S. 93 about 20 miles south of Wells in Elko County at about 3:51 p.m on Friday.
