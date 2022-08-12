Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO