ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

1 player with Alabama roots out in early NFL cuts

Each NFL team has three checkpoints to pass through on its way from a 90-player training-camp roster to a 53-player regular-season roster. The first arrives at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, when each team’s active roster will be restricted to 85 players. · BRIAN ROBINSON JR. ‘SHOWED US WAY WE...
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

‘What my body was built for’: Kyle Harrell embraces role on defensive edge

The same day the UAB football program was shut down, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, Kyle Harrell was on a recruiting visit to Army in West Point. Taking a stroll on a cold overcast day in eastern New York, walking the path along Fort Clinton and the statue of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, overlooking the Hudson River, the junior Calera running back glanced at his phone, jaw agape as he read the news of the Blazers demise.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
City
Spring, TX
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
City
Austin, TX
Montgomery, AL
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Alabama Media Group
wvtm13.com

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Man Convicted of Committing Multiple Armed Carjackings

Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Friday, August 12, 2022, a federal jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, Alabama, guilty of committing three armed carjackings. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of Davis, in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show

Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn

Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy