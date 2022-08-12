Read full article on original website
1 player with Alabama roots out in early NFL cuts
Each NFL team has three checkpoints to pass through on its way from a 90-player training-camp roster to a 53-player regular-season roster. The first arrives at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday, when each team’s active roster will be restricted to 85 players. · BRIAN ROBINSON JR. ‘SHOWED US WAY WE...
Auburn unranked in preseason AP poll for second year in a row
Auburn will start Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era unranked in both major polls. A week after failing to crack the top-25 of the coaches poll, Auburn also found itself on the outside looking in of the preseason AP poll released Monday. Six SEC teams were ranked in the...
A-List No. 3: Carver-Montgomery 5-star James Smith enjoys the questions around his recruitment
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Scroll through James Smith’s social media pages and you’ll rarely see the 6-foot-4, 310-pounder smiling. In fact, you won’t find many photos at all, aside from the obligatory snapshots of his college visits. The recluse Smith says it’s not intentional, well, partially.
‘What my body was built for’: Kyle Harrell embraces role on defensive edge
The same day the UAB football program was shut down, Tuesday, December 2, 2014, Kyle Harrell was on a recruiting visit to Army in West Point. Taking a stroll on a cold overcast day in eastern New York, walking the path along Fort Clinton and the statue of General Tadeusz Kosciuszko, overlooking the Hudson River, the junior Calera running back glanced at his phone, jaw agape as he read the news of the Blazers demise.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Auburn’s dynamic edge duo eyeing next step: ‘The bust for the Hall of Fame is not polished yet’
There was one position that didn’t get to fully showcase its ability during Auburn’s first fall scrimmage — and no, we’re not talking about the quarterbacks, who sported orange non-contact jerseys Saturday evening in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Because the Tigers’ quarterbacks didn’t go live in the team’s...
Two Auburn commits just missed being on the SI99
Which two Auburn commits just missed the cut to be in the SI99?
‘There’s some’ separation among Auburn’s quarterbacks as decisions loom after 1st scrimmage
A little more than a week into fall camp, there has been some movement in Auburn’s quarterback competition — though head coach Bryan Harsin isn’t ready to publicly disclose the evolving hierarchy at the position just yet. Auburn held its first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday evening...
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
Nick Saban’s got jokes when welcoming back Stephen A. Smith to ‘First Take’ after surgery
Nick Saban was among those Monday who welcomed Stephen A. Smith back to “First Take.”. The ESPN personality has been away this summer after a shoulder surgery. Smith’s return came in grand style as he Molly Querim and Michael Irvin filmed segments of their show cruising the Hudson River.
wvtm13.com
Gov. Kay Ivey’s office dismisses rumors of health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. This content is imported from...
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Man Convicted of Committing Multiple Armed Carjackings
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Friday, August 12, 2022, a federal jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery, Alabama, guilty of committing three armed carjackings. During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence of Davis, in...
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Alabama Republicans address adoption costs, parental control ahead of legislative session, election
Alabama’s GOP State Executive Committee gathered in Montgomery for its yearly summer meeting, addressing hot button issues like adoption, Roe v. Wade, parental rights and single-party support. Attendees also included Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt. “We need you now more than ever, because...
WSFA
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show
Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
alabamanews.net
Two Teenagers Charged with Robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have charged two teenagers with robbery after the victim had arranged a meeting to purchase property. Police say the juveniles arrested are a 16-year-old from Auburn and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that happened near the 700 block of Stubb...
