Iowa State

Washington Examiner

Pence to attend Iowa State Fair alongside Grassley amid 2024 speculation

Former Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Iowa while speculation of a 2024 presidential bid continues. Pence is headed to the important state, where on Aug. 19, he will "serve as the special guest at a lunch in support of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley." Afterward, he'll head to the state fair alongside Grassley and several other Iowa politicians.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pence heads to New Hampshire in string of campaign-like stops

Former Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire ahead of his trip to Iowa, where he will make an appearance at the state fair. On Aug. 17, before his Iowa trip, the former Indiana governor will travel to New Hampshire, another historically important electoral state, where he will "support conservative candidates."
ELECTIONS
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president

Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP's presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party's 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP's...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo

House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation...
SOCIETY
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance

Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin

The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months.  The state's previous applications for the program were denied. The new application comes just weeks before many Iowa students will return to fall classes. […] The post Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Dana Perino’s Complete Conversation With Sen. Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has been a star in the Republican party for years. His efforts to address America's polarization and find bipartisan compromises on key issues has earned him the respect from his colleagues on both sides of the aisles. Recently, FOX News' Dana Perino guest hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS

