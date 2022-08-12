Read full article on original website
Mike Franken's Chances of Beating Chuck Grassley for Senate in Iowa: Polls
The Democratic candidate appears to be performing better against the Republican incumbent than previous challengers.
Washington Examiner
Pence to attend Iowa State Fair alongside Grassley amid 2024 speculation
Former Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Iowa while speculation of a 2024 presidential bid continues. Pence is headed to the important state, where on Aug. 19, he will "serve as the special guest at a lunch in support of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley." Afterward, he'll head to the state fair alongside Grassley and several other Iowa politicians.
Washington Examiner
Pence heads to New Hampshire in string of campaign-like stops
Former Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire ahead of his trip to Iowa, where he will make an appearance at the state fair. On Aug. 17, before his Iowa trip, the former Indiana governor will travel to New Hampshire, another historically important electoral state, where he will "support conservative candidates."
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Hear what GOP voters in Wyoming have to say about Liz Cheney
As the Wyoming primary election gets near, CNN’s Randi Kaye talks to local voters about their thoughts on reelecting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after her involvement with the House select committee investigating January 6.
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
Abortion foes win Republican governor nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday nominated abortion foes for governor, ensuring the issue will be central to what are expected to be two of the most high-profile races in November's general election.
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Becoming GOP's Presidential Candidate 2024
Last month, Cheney did not rule out a possible run for the presidency in 2024, but insisted she was currently focused on re-election.
NBC News
Cheney releases anti-Trump ad in Star Wars-like moment, Chuck Todd says
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney released a new ad in which she focuses on criticizing Trump and election deniers — not mentioning Wyoming once. She is suggesting she will “definitely” run for president, says Republican Main Street Partnership President Sarah Chamberlain.Aug. 11, 2022.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation...
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin
The state of Iowa is in the process of applying for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food benefits program to supply aid for children experiencing hunger during the summer months. The state’s previous applications for the program were denied. The new application comes just weeks before many Iowa students will return to fall classes. […] The post Iowa to apply for summer food benefits for children, just weeks before classes begin appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent...
Dana Perino’s Complete Conversation With Sen. Tim Scott
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has been a star in the Republican party for years. His efforts to address America’s polarization and find bipartisan compromises on key issues has earned him the respect from his colleagues on both sides of the aisles. Recently, FOX News’ Dana Perino guest hosted...
