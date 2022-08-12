Read full article on original website
Celebrities Remember Anne Heche After Actress Dies at 53: A 'Resilient and Courageous Soul'
Members of the Hollywood community are remembering Anne Heche after she died at age 53, following a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. Heche's rep confirmed her death to PEOPLE on Friday, saying, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends.
Dak Prescott Is Ready for His Own Reality Show After Working with 'Real Housewives' Stars: 'It'd Be Fun'
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is getting ready to take on stars like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes during the upcoming NFL season, but first, he's taking on some unexpected star opponents in a brand new DirecTV commercial. Prescott appears in DirecTV's "Get Your Together" campaign alongside teammate CeeDee Lamb...
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
There are a few reasons fans might be familiar with Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. The sisters are best known for starring in the long-running reality TV series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but they were public figures long before the Bravo cameras started following their lives.
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Paid Tribute to Actress Hours Before Her Death: 'Love You Forever'
James Tupper is keeping Anne Heche in his thoughts. Two hours before her death was confirmed by PEOPLE on Friday, Tupper, 57, posted on Instagram to show support for the Emmy Award-winning actress. "love you forever," the Big Little Liars actor wrote in the caption, alongside a broken-hearted emoji. In...
Adele Says She's 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'
Adele is feeling lucky in love with boyfriend Rich Paul. While gracing the cover of ELLE's September issue, the 34-year-old singer opened up about falling in love with Paul, 40, and their relationship today. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," Adele told the magazine in...
Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Soap Opera Star and Film Actress, Dead at 49
Robyn Griggs, a former Nickelodeon personality turned soap opera star who was known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live has died. She was 49. On Saturday, Griggs' friend announced her death in a statement posted to her Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am...
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Get Help from Strangers After Car Battery Dies: 'No 5 Mile Walk for Us'
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts needed a helping hand recently — and thanks to two strangers, they got it!. Documenting the act of kindness on social media, the Today weatherman and the ABC News senior national affairs correspondent shared that they found themselves in a pickle on Friday after going out to dinner in Chatham, New York.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Dance with Their Kids in Sweet Video: 'Our Family Vibe'
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing off their family dance moves!. In a video shared on Instagram Sunday, the 52-year-old Welsh actress showed how her family shares a good time with a video of her dancing with son Dylan Douglas, 21, while Douglas, 77, dances with daughter Carys, 19.
Joanna Gaines Shares Glimpse of Her Time Cooking with Son Crew, 4: 'My Little Sous Chef'
Joanna Gaines has some sweet company joining her in the kitchen. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a heartwarming video Sunday of her enjoying quality time cooking with son Crew, 4. The video shows the little boy reaching into a pot of sauce with a tiny spoon and trying a couple of tastes of the sauce.
'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'
On Monday, Hulu dropped a new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians — and it's clear the famous family is wasting no time in getting fans back inside the action of their daily lives. "Well, guess what?" Kourtney Kardashian asks as the teaser opens. Sister Kim Kardashian can...
Pete Buttigieg and Husband Chasten Celebrate Their Twins' First Birthday — See the Party Photos!
Pete Buttigieg's twins just hit a major milestone!. The U.S. Transportation Secretary, 40, and husband Chasten, 33, celebrated twins Joseph "Gus" August and Penelope Rose over the weekend as they marked their first birthday. On Sunday, Chasten shared sweet photos from the twins' outdoor birthday party on Instagram, featuring the...
Nipsey Hussle Gets Walk of Fame Star on His Birthday, Lauren London Says He 'Would've Been Honored'
Nipsey Hussle's legacy has been immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard. On Monday, Aug. 15 — which would've been the late rapper's 37th birthday — Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, presented at a ceremony attended by his family, longtime partner Lauren London and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé: The Couples Tell All, airing Sunday, will reveal that not one but two couples from season 9 are expecting babies this fall. The first to reveal the happy news is Kara and Guillermo. "We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married,...
Joanna Gaines Reflects on Son Drake, 17, Leaving Home for College: 'It Can Feel Like a Loss'
Joanna Gaines is having her first baby leave the nest. In a personal essay for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal, out Friday, the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star reflected on nearly 20 years of marriage with husband Chip Gaines ahead of their son Drake, 17, leaving for college. "Soon, our...
'Empire' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Was Found Dead at 43
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed following an autopsy by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Earlier this year, the former Empire cast member was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park — a popular hiking trail in Hollywood, Calif. — on Feb. 18, the date the coroner listed as the day she died. She was 43.
Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Lucy, 3 Months, Peering at Him with Her Big Blue Eyes
On Monday, Cohen shared a new photo of daughter Lucy Eve, 3 months, looking alert and adorable while lying on an activity mat. Lucy wears a cute yellow onesie printed with various vegetables on it. The Bravo star simply captioned the photo, "I mean…." Lucy's brown hair appears a...
Beyoncé Teases Wild 'Renaissance' Visual Album Looks with Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Montage
Beyoncé is getting subliminal with her Renaissance rollout. The 28-time Grammy Award winner, 40, gave fans a very quick glimpse of several eccentric music video looks for her seventh studio album in a teaser she shared Friday for her upcoming "I'm That Girl" video. In the teaser, she dons...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia
Ariana Biermann has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The 20-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann was booked at Forsyth County Jail in the early hours of Saturday morning after she and on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested at around 1 a.m., according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.
