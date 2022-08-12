ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain man pleads guilty in violent robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man expected to enter plea in city shooting

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is expected to enter a plea early next month in connection with a shooting in July. Brandon Rocha, 29, of 210 Oakland Ave., allegedly fired multiple shots at a motorist who had just shot at a man at the Gulf Gas station on Stanley Street, according to the warrant for his arrest.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Abdiel Wilfredo Rivera-Rivera, 23, 19 Dogwood Ln., Meriden, pos control substance – first offense, poss intent sell/dsnps narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, operate/parks unregistered mv. Hector Ortiz, 18, 12 Hayves St. Flr. 3, New Britain, improper parking, drive wrong-way divided highway, opn motor vehicle w/o lic (sbs off), interfere...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski

Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski, (known to those who knew and loved her as ("Gerrie"), 86, of New Britain, and West Dennis, MA, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022 at Jerome Home. Gerrie was born at home in New Britain on Dec. 3, 1935 to the late Peter and Mary...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
New Britain Herald

Barbara (McCooe) Pagano

Barbara (McCooe) Pagano, formerly of Plainville, passed away at home in Texas unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at age 72. Born in East Hartford on Sept. 14, 1949, Barbara was the eldest daughter of the late Stephanie (Nawrocka) & John Keegan McCooe. Barbara graduated from East Hartford High in...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford County now at "very high" risk for first fires

The forest fire risk in the area has been upgraded to “very high.”. Firefighters in towns of Southington and Newington have been warning residents for the past few weeks about the dry conditions this summer. For some time, open burning has been barred and permits for such activity have not been valid in light of the forest fire risk.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
New Britain Herald

Girls learn what it's like to be firefighters in unique training camp

NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for 16th annual Mel's Run

BRISTOL – The St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for the 16th annual Mel's Run on Aug. 27, where motorcyclists will ride in support of the diabetic ward at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Registration will begin from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the St. Joseph Polish Society at...
BRISTOL, CT
