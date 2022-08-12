Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain man pleads guilty in violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man expected to enter plea in city shooting
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man is expected to enter a plea early next month in connection with a shooting in July. Brandon Rocha, 29, of 210 Oakland Ave., allegedly fired multiple shots at a motorist who had just shot at a man at the Gulf Gas station on Stanley Street, according to the warrant for his arrest.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Abdiel Wilfredo Rivera-Rivera, 23, 19 Dogwood Ln., Meriden, pos control substance – first offense, poss intent sell/dsnps narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, operate/parks unregistered mv. Hector Ortiz, 18, 12 Hayves St. Flr. 3, New Britain, improper parking, drive wrong-way divided highway, opn motor vehicle w/o lic (sbs off), interfere...
New Britain Herald
Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski
Geraldine Veronica Rose Janowski, (known to those who knew and loved her as ("Gerrie"), 86, of New Britain, and West Dennis, MA, passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022 at Jerome Home. Gerrie was born at home in New Britain on Dec. 3, 1935 to the late Peter and Mary...
New Britain Herald
Barbara (McCooe) Pagano
Barbara (McCooe) Pagano, formerly of Plainville, passed away at home in Texas unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at age 72. Born in East Hartford on Sept. 14, 1949, Barbara was the eldest daughter of the late Stephanie (Nawrocka) & John Keegan McCooe. Barbara graduated from East Hartford High in...
New Britain Herald
Hartford County now at "very high" risk for first fires
The forest fire risk in the area has been upgraded to “very high.”. Firefighters in towns of Southington and Newington have been warning residents for the past few weeks about the dry conditions this summer. For some time, open burning has been barred and permits for such activity have not been valid in light of the forest fire risk.
New Britain Herald
Girls learn what it's like to be firefighters in unique training camp
NEW BRITAIN – Whether or not they go on to become emergency responders someday, participants of the Girls Future Firefighter Camp (GFFC) are stronger for it. 17 teens from all over the state took part in the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s GFFC at New Britain Fire Department’s Station No. 5 Aug. 11 to 14 and others completed the program the week prior.
New Britain Herald
St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for 16th annual Mel's Run
BRISTOL – The St. Joseph Polish Society revving up for the 16th annual Mel's Run on Aug. 27, where motorcyclists will ride in support of the diabetic ward at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Registration will begin from 9 to 11:15 a.m. at the St. Joseph Polish Society at...
New Britain Herald
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
New Britain Herald
New York becomes the first-ever Metro Region Champions behind no-hitter from Lionetti
BRISTOL – The last time a team from New York won the Mid-Atlantic region was 2018, and the last time they won the Little League World Series was 2016. In 2022, however, a team from New York escaped Bristol as the first-ever champions of the Metro Region. New York...
New Britain Herald
Osgood Shoot-Out says goodbye after 30 years, leaves legacy of communal giving
NEW BRITAIN – The Osgood Basketball Shoot-Out returned for its 30th annual and final tournament Saturday and Sunday at New Britain High School in an event fueled with adrenaline, memories and reflection on the importance of supporting youth, community and education. The tournament started in Osgood Heights Park in...
