JSU's Shakespeare Project presents reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet'

The Shakespeare Project is bringing William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” — with a twist — to area stages, according to a news release from Jacksonville State University.

The Shakespeare Project is part of the school’s College of Arts and Humanities . Its objective since its founding five years ago is “to provide free, accessible professional programs and performances of literature, under the belief that art is a human right,” according to the news release.

It has abridged Shakespeare’s immortal tale of star-crossed and doomed lovers to 60 to 90 minutes, and turned it into a “trunk tour” production, without stage lighting and with cast members playing multiple roles.

That is in the fashion of the Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the company of actors known for presenting Shakespeare’s work during his lifetime and facilitating moving the production to different venues.

Field trip for adults: Southside library takes patrons to movie adaptation of popular book

Karl Hawkins, a New York theater professional, and Carmine DiBiase, a retired JSU English professor, also have reworked the plot. This version is set during the Civil Rights Movement in Anniston in the 1960s, according to the release, and is presented as the story of an interracial couple battling the prejudice of the time.

'Romeo and Juliet' is required reading for high schoolers in Alabama, so the intent of these performances is to enhance existing studies and make elevated art easy to comprehend," said Emily Duncan, the show's executive director.

Hawkins, the show’s director, added, “Merging the history of the American South with Shakespeare’s beautiful language will help us see this story that we know and love in a fresh, new way.”

Romeo is portrayed by Nardge Francois, and Juliet by JSU alumnus Kenli Doss.

Francois currently lives in Orlando, Florida, according to The Shakespeare Project’s Facebook page, where he works as a professional singer at venues like Busch Gardens, Sea World and Universal Studios. He has been in numerous theater productions, including The Shakespeare Project’s “Macbeth.”

This is Doss’ fourth production with The Shakespeare Project. A published poet/dramatist, her works have appeared in the 2020-2021 Something Else Literary Arts Journal and in Bonemilk II (2022).

The other cast members are Christian Watts (JSU student) as Benvolio, Cheslee Duke as Tybalt/Lady Capulet, Cheyenne Oliver (JSU alumnus, who also serves as production stage manager) as Paris, Darryl Jones as Mercutio/Friar Laurence and Bridgett Rayburn (JSU student) as Prince/Nurse.

The other crew members are Laurellei Veasey (JSU student), assistant stage manager; Kelby King (JSU alumnus), costume designer; Jessica Gallahar, scenic designer and charge; DiBiase, dramaturg (literary advisor or editor); Carrie Colton (former JSU drama professor), artistic director and fight choreographer; Michael Boynton (JSU drama professor), managing director.

These shows have been scheduled:

Aug. 18: 7 p.m., Pell City’s Center for Education and Performing Arts

Aug. 20: 6 p.m., Elwell Park in Weaver

Aug. 22: 6 p.m., Oxford Civic Center

Aug. 25: 6 p.m., Piedmont High School

Aug. 26: 6 p.m., The Bridge at First United Methodist Church of Anniston

• Aug. 27: 10 a.m., JSU's Stone Center

Schools or organizations can schedule additional performances between Aug. 15 and Aug. 27 by contacting Duncan at 256-454-2961 or elduncan@jsu.edu.

There is no admission charge to see the production, according to the release, because of financial support from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Alabama Humanities Alliance, Knox Concert Series, Josephine E. and H. Brandt Ayers Foundation, Hillcrest Foundation, America’s First Federal Credit Union and the JSU College of Arts and Humanities.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: JSU's Shakespeare Project presents reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet'