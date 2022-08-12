Plan your Devour Indy visits for summer 2022

It’s time to start planning Devour Indy pilgrimages for three-course deals and specials at area eateries.

The list of restaurants participating in the summer session is out at devourindy.com.

Devour Indy Summerfest runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4. The Devour Indy promotion, organized by the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, takes place twice a year to help boost business at local restaurants that typically see lulls during those periods. Restaurants offer diners specially priced menus.

It’s a chance for diners to try pricey restaurants at a reduced cost and to discover new favorites. No coupons are needed.

IndyliciousSign up for local dining news

Among the newbies:

Osteria by Fabio in Carmel is offering a $30 lunch with a choice of a starter (Caesar salad, Mediterranean salad or a cup to the soup of the day); an entree (pasta bolognese, Italian roast pork sandwich with house chips, or chicken piccata); and a tiramisu for dessert; and a $40 dinner with a starter (meatballs, bruschetta or Caesar salad), an entree (pasta alla Boscaiola; salmon with farro risotto or chicken marsala) and tiramisu.

The Fountain Room has a $40 dinner of soup (French onion or lobster bisque) or salad; an entree of steak frites, fried chicken and dumplings, truffle mushroom risotto, fish and chips, or wagyu meatloaf; and a dessert of grasshopper pie, ambrosia salad or a banana split.

Prepackaged meal pickup and delivery service HercuLean Meal Prep has special four meals for $20 for in-store pickup only. Its 25 meal options include Ghost Pepper Smoked Pork Mac and Cheese; Walking Taco; Filet and Eggs; Buffalo Bison Burger Bowl and Salmon Pesto Pasta.

New restaurantsPlaces you should visit in August

Here’s the list of restaurants that are participating. It’s likely more will sign up as restaurant registration is still open, organizers said. Registration is accessible at devourindy.com/restaurant-registration.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.