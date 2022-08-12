ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Plan your Devour Indy visits for summer 2022

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNYRw_0hF8r2iw00

It’s time to start planning Devour Indy pilgrimages for three-course deals and specials at area eateries.

The list of restaurants participating in the summer session is out at devourindy.com.

Devour Indy Summerfest runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 4. The Devour Indy promotion, organized by the Indiana Restaurant & Lodging Association, takes place twice a year to help boost business at local restaurants that typically see lulls during those periods. Restaurants offer diners specially priced menus.

It’s a chance for diners to try pricey restaurants at a reduced cost and to discover new favorites. No coupons are needed.

IndyliciousSign up for local dining news

Among the newbies:

Osteria by Fabio in Carmel is offering a $30 lunch with a choice of a starter (Caesar salad, Mediterranean salad or a cup to the soup of the day); an entree (pasta bolognese, Italian roast pork sandwich with house chips, or chicken piccata); and a tiramisu for dessert; and a $40 dinner with a starter (meatballs, bruschetta or Caesar salad), an entree (pasta alla Boscaiola; salmon with farro risotto or chicken marsala) and tiramisu.

The Fountain Room has a $40 dinner of soup (French onion or lobster bisque) or salad; an entree of steak frites, fried chicken and dumplings, truffle mushroom risotto, fish and chips, or wagyu meatloaf; and a dessert of grasshopper pie, ambrosia salad or a banana split.

Prepackaged meal pickup and delivery service HercuLean Meal Prep has special four meals for $20 for in-store pickup only. Its 25 meal options include Ghost Pepper Smoked Pork Mac and Cheese; Walking Taco; Filet and Eggs; Buffalo Bison Burger Bowl and Salmon Pesto Pasta.

New restaurantsPlaces you should visit in August

Here’s the list of restaurants that are participating. It’s likely more will sign up as restaurant registration is still open, organizers said. Registration is accessible at devourindy.com/restaurant-registration.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Fishers Glow in the Park expands to two nights

New in 2022, Fishers Parks’ annual Glow in the Park event is expanded to two nights in September. For adults ages 21 and over only. New in 2022, this adults-only version of the Glow in the Park you know and love will boast local food trucks and adult beverages in addition to live DJs, a neon splash zone, black lights, photos opps, and more.
WTHR

Pat Sullivan's late summer lawn and landscape to-do list

INDIANAPOLIS — With cooler days and nights arriving with more regularity, your lawn and yard may show signs of life. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some landscape and lawn tasks on 13 Sunrise that you should be doing, or at least starting to plan to do, before fall arrives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park

The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Great Squirrel Stampede coming to Carmel next month

The Carmel Clay Historical Society is mixing a little history with a fun event. In 1822, a squirrel migration swept through central Indiana. “Because there was so much development and the farmers had come in and cut down the trees, the squirrels were without their food source so they started eating up all the corn,” CCHS Executive Director Debbie Gangstad said. “It wasn’t a real happy time 200 years ago, but we are using it as a way to make history fun for kids. It’s a true story. It shows how development has changed our communities, but the squirrels still have a place here, just hopefully not in big masses of thousands of them.”
Fox 59

Chef Terry: How to cook the perfect steak

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you mastered the art of cooking the perfect steak? If not, Chef Terry is here to help!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken And Dumplings#Pilgrimages#Mac And Cheese#Fish And Chips#Food Drink#Italian#Boscaiola#French
Inside Indiana Business

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s new business ventures

She’s known for her work on HGTV’s Good Bones, but when Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t swinging a sledgehammer to demolish and rebuild homes around Indianapolis, she has two new business ventures to keep her busy. Plus, Mary-Rachel Redman has more on what’s making headlines Around INdiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
My 1053 WJLT

This 3 Story Indoor Playground in Indiana is Reminiscent of Discovery Zone

You're going to want to take the kids to visit this indoor playground in Indiana. Going to Discovery Zone was one of my favorite things to do as a kid. Once it closed down, it devastated us 90's kids. We all wish that we had something like that again to take our kids to, right? There are several places in Indiana that are similar to Discovery Zone that has opened within the past ten years or so. Places like Smiley Indoor Waterpark, Kid's Planet, and Jak's Warehouse, all offer so much for families to do indoors. Recently, we got some great news here in Evansville that a new indoor playground, similar to Discovery Zone, called Deep Blue Indoor Play will be opening soon. However, there is yet another massive indoor playground for families to enjoy in Indiana that you have got to check out for yourself.
MUNCIE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

New five-story building proposed for Fishers

Alboher Development Co. and Birkla Investment Group LLC announced Aug. 5 their proposal to build a five-story building at 116th Street and Municipal Drive near the new Nickel Plate Trail. The development will feature 36 condominiums that will sell for between $600,000 and $1 million. There will also be a...
FISHERS, IN
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]

If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy