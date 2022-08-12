Read full article on original website
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo demanded by Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, Chelsea up Anthony Gordon bid to £50m
CRISTIANO RONALDO may yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans. Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen. It is claimed that the club are doing...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, live stream and kick-off time
Liverpool face Crystal Palace this evening as the Reds seek to bounce back from their disappointing opening day draw with Fulham. The West Londoners were arguably the better side last weekend and were very unlucky not to walk away with all three points. Liverpool must now bounce back so they...
FOX Sports
Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A
MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia
Liverpool will be hoping to pick up their first victory of the season on Monday when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield and LFCTR can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Former Chelsea Star Romelu Lukaku Scores In Return To Inter Milan
The 29-year-old signed for the Blues at the start of the 2021/22 season, and after a disappointing campaign has returned on loan to Serie A.Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo
Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
Chelsea to make further moves for Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei
The Blues have been in talks for Casadei for a while now and are expecting Inter Milan to accept their third bid which is thought to be around £12million.
Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League
Here is where to watch Chelsea's first home game of the season against Tottenham in the UK and USA.
CBS Sports
Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14
Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
UEFA・
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Montpellier live stream: Ligue 1 game prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds
After opening the season with a big win over Clermont Foot, PSG will face a slightly tougher challenge in Montpellier. New manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-3 worked to a good effect in that match while Lionel Messi registered a brace. After struggling in his first season with PSG, if Messi is back to top form, PSG will be quite hard to slow down this season. Montpellier rode a brace from Taji Tedy Savanier to a comeback victory over Troyes but if they get behind versus PSG, good luck coming back.
NFL・
Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams
Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA・
CBS Sports
Hellas Verona vs. Napoli odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 15, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
The opening week of the 2022-23 Italian Serie A schedule will continue on Monday, when two teams that finished in the top half of the league will go head-to-head when Hellas Verona hosts Napoli on Paramount+. Hellas Verona has finished ninth or 10th the last three seasons after earning promotion back to Serie A in 2019. Napoli is coming off a third-place finish in the Italian Serie A table, coming up seven points shy of AC Milan for what would have been its first Scudetto since 1990. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
NFL・
BBC
Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan and England defender signs contract extension until June 2027
England centre-back Fikayo Tomori has signed a contract extension with AC Milan to keep him at the Italian champions until June 2027. Tomori, 24, joined Milan from Chelsea for £24m in January after a successful loan spell during the 2020-21 season. The defender initially signed a four-year deal with...
How To Watch: Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time
Manchester City are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League season. Pep Guardiola's side travel to Tyneside on Sunday afternoon, where they face a resurgent Newcastle United. The Sky Blues thrashed newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of first-half goals from Ilkay Gundogan,...
Report: Manchester City Still Targeting Kieran Tierney From Arsenal
Sergio Gomez is set to be Manchester City's last venture into the transfer market this summer, but according to reports the club are still targeting Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney. The player was part of shortlist the club made up of left-backs they were interested in.
Report: Manchester United Targeting Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha
Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atletico Madrid Brazilian attacker, Matheus Cunha as a possible addition for their attacking line in the summer transfer window, claims a new report from sources in Spain.
Darwin Nunez To Miss Manchester United v Liverpool Due To Red Card v Crystal Palace
Manchester United may have been handed a boost ahead of their big clash at Old Trafford next Monday as they take on arch rivals Liverpool due to Liverpool losing a key player against Crystal Palace.
