UEFA

FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Almeria prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 La Liga picks, bets for August 14

Real Madrid's quest for a record 36th Spanish La Liga title begins Sunday with a match against newly-promoted Almeria. Los Blancos won the league title by 13 points over rival Barcelona last season, and they also defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final. They added another trophy this week with a 2-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Almeria is back in the top division of La Liga for the first time since 2014-15, and just the seventh time in 34 seasons.
UEFA
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Montpellier live stream: Ligue 1 game prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds

After opening the season with a big win over Clermont Foot, PSG will face a slightly tougher challenge in Montpellier. New manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-3 worked to a good effect in that match while Lionel Messi registered a brace. After struggling in his first season with PSG, if Messi is back to top form, PSG will be quite hard to slow down this season. Montpellier rode a brace from Taji Tedy Savanier to a comeback victory over Troyes but if they get behind versus PSG, good luck coming back.
NFL
Daily Mail

Carlo Ancelotti picks out his favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, insisting Brazil and reigning champions France are the 'strongest sides'... but the Real Madrid manager also adds England to his list of top teams

Carlo Ancelotti has tipped Brazil and France to be the strongest teams at the 2022 World Cup, but also recommended looking out for England amid the other strong teams at the tournament. The 63-year-old veteran of management is the only figure to have led title winning sides in each of...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Hellas Verona vs. Napoli odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 15, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

The opening week of the 2022-23 Italian Serie A schedule will continue on Monday, when two teams that finished in the top half of the league will go head-to-head when Hellas Verona hosts Napoli on Paramount+. Hellas Verona has finished ninth or 10th the last three seasons after earning promotion back to Serie A in 2019. Napoli is coming off a third-place finish in the Italian Serie A table, coming up seven points shy of AC Milan for what would have been its first Scudetto since 1990. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+.
NFL

