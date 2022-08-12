Read full article on original website
NFL Hall Of Fame QB Reportedly Placed Into Hospice Care
Late Friday night, the football world learned that a beloved former player has been placed into hospice care. Len Dawson, a Hall of Fame quarterback, entered hospice care in Kansas City, his wife confirmed to a local Kansas City TV station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966. Dawson,...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones
Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz Starts Shaky, But Finishes Debut With TD Drive
Wentz made his Commanders debut Saturday.
Bills Releasing Defensive Player Following First Preseason Game
NFL teams have to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 by Tuesday, and cuts have already begun. The Buffalo Bills waived cornerback Olaijah Griffin on Sunday. The former USC standout and son of rap legend Warren G, Griffin spent last year on the Bills' practice squad. He signed a...
Report reveals latest on Alvin Kamara’s status for 2022 season
Alvin Kamara is facing a serious charge in Las Vegas following an incident earlier in the offseason, and the expectation is that the New Orleans Saints star will be suspended at some point. The big question is when. Kamara was accused of assaulting a man while the victim was on...
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
NFL Top 100: Should Kyler Murray be above Russell Wilson?
Any hierarchical sports list involving players is bound to create loads of controversy. And that's exactly what the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown — as voted on by the players themselves — has done within the football community, after spots 100-51 were revealed en masse Sunday night. The...
Patriots Veteran Reveals If He'd Consider Coming Out Of Retirement
Former New England Patriots running back James White officially retired from the NFL on Thursday. White played in the league for eight seasons and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. He was the hero in Super Bowl LI when he rushed for the game-winning touchdown to cap off New...
NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett Job News
Jason Garrett continues to land interesting jobs outside of the coaching world. According to a report from The New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach will be calling Notre Dame football games. Garrett and Jac Collinsworth, the son of Cris Collinsworth, will be on the call...
Ron Wolf Says He Offered Bill Parcells The Packers HC Job
According to Ron, the former Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Cowboys leader was offered the position of Packers head coach when the team was looking in the early 90s. But Parcells turned down the job for a very specific reason.
‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022
Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Praised By Pat McAfee: Sports World Reacts
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the case of Kirk Herbstreit and his oldest son. This summer, Kirk Herbstreit's son interned for the Pat McAfee Show. McAfee had Kirk Herbstreit on his show earlier this week, telling the ESPN college football analyst how proud he should be of his son.
NBC to name new Notre Dame football announcers, per report
Notre Dame will have two new faces in the NBC broadcast booth for home football games going forward, according to a new report. Jac Collinsworth will handle play-by-play duties while former NFL coach Jason Garrett will take over color commentary, according to the New York Post. That news marks the ...
