Roman Abramovich's vast £750m superyacht is pictured at Turkish cruise port months after moving his prized 533ft vessel to the country to protect it from Western sanctions

 3 days ago

Roman Abramovich's flagship yacht Eclipse was today spotted in Turkish waters as the former Chelsea owner continues to prevent the £750m vessel being seized as part of western sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, faces having his assets seized and was forced by UK authorities to dispose of his interest in Chelsea.

Several fellow oligarchs have seen their yachts and private jets seized after they were detained in western ports or airports.

Roman Abramovich's £750m super yacht Eclipse, pictured, has laid anchor in Mugla, Turkey, where it remains beyond the reach of UK, EU and US sanctions 
Abramovich was forced to sell his interest in Chelsea as a result of sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine 
Abramovich moved his yachts out of western waters after the invasion of Ukraine. Western governments included oligarchs, such as Abramovich, who are seen to be close to 

Abramovich was able to move his yachts into Turkish waters. Turkey, which is a member of Nato, has not introduced sanctions against tycoons are accused of being close to the Kremlin.

The Eclipse usually spends much of the winter in the Caribbean where Abramovich has a 70 acre beachside estate on the billionaire playground island of St Barts.

But it left St Maarten, around 20 miles from St Barts, on February 21 as Putin gathered his forces to invade Ukraine. It went through the Straits of Gibraltar nine-days-ago – just two miles outside British territorial waters – and studiously avoided the waters of EU countries as it continued sailing east.

The Solaris had been undergoing repairs in Barcelona, but left hurriedly on March 8 as EU countries began seizing assets. It arrived four days later in the port of Tivat in Montenegro which is not in the bloc.

Montenegro, which is eager to join the EU, had agreed to replicate sanctions against Russia, but in practice it only banned flights by the country's airlines. Abramovich therefore viewed the superyacht marina in Tivat as a safer location than Spain - at least temporarily, sources said.

The Solaris hurriedly left Tivat just before the EU announced it had followed the UK’s lead and sanctioned Abramovich over his Kremlin links.

The £750m superyacht was built in Germany for Abramovich. It is currently moored in Mulga at the Marmaris Cruise Port
Turkey is seen as a safe haven for Oligarchs as the government has not introduced sanctions against Russia 

