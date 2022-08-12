ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria boy continues tradition of using his birthday to help others. Join him Saturday

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
Dominik Glorioso is stepping up his birthday celebration this year with a charity motorcycle ride and concert Saturday to benefit a group that uses song to help children and veterans cope with trauma.

Registration for the ride from Alexandria to Marksville and back begins at 8 a.m. at Atwood's Bakery, 1125 MacArthur Drive. At 9 a.m., riders will leave for the Paragon Casino Resort and then return to Taboo Harley Davidson, 2030 North Mall Drive in Alexandria.

For years, Glorioso has celebrated his Aug. 30 birthday by hosting events with his family to raise money and solicit donations for causes in Central Louisiana. For several years, he worked with the Family Justice Center of Central Louisiana in Pineville.

He didn't want toys for himself but asked people to donate for children who needed services from the center.

The boy, who lives in Alexandria, will be 11 this year.

Doing good for others:Boy uses birthday to gather donations for Family Justice Center

Dominik does it again:Alexandria student again uses birthday to do good for others

Saturday's event will include a concert by David St. Romain at the dealership.

Romain created Songs of Survivors in 2018 as he "began piloting the idea of writing songs to help people through their healing process," according to the SOS website.

In that same year, Romain started working with child trafficking victims and veterans. The group became a nonprofit in 2019.

"During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, David continued the mission of SOS creating new partnerships with homeless veteran’s shelters and youth-serving organizations," it reads.

People also can sign up before Saturday at Ride2Thrive.org.

