ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Chris Huesman says he will not return as Dublin Jerome baseball coach

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LltPC_0hF8qpPj00

The only coach in Dublin Jerome baseball program history, Chris Huesman said his tenure leading the Celtics ended Aug. 11 when he was informed his contract would not be renewed for the 2023 season.

“I didn’t see this coming,” Huesman said. “I wanted two more years. You always want to go out on your own terms, but things happen. Differences of opinion happen and here we are.”

Athletics director Joe Bline said he was not allowed to comment at this time.

Huesman, 54, took over the program when the school opened in 2004. He went 267-211 and guided the Celtics to a Division I district title in 2007, district runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2010 and OCC championships in 2010 and 2013.

Jerome went 13-15 overall and 6-9 in the OCC-Cardinal Division last season.

“My former coaches, my former players, my former parents, it took a village and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved,” Huesman said.

Senior third baseman Caden Lockwood said he’s disappointed that he won’t play his final prep season for Huesman.

“He already announced that I was going to be one of the captains next season,” Lockwood said. “He’s a great coach. I was not expecting this.”

Lockwood’s father, Mike, was an assistant coach with the program. A 1999 graduate of Ohio State, Mike Lockwood played baseball for the Buckeyes and later played professionally in the Oakland and Boston organizations.

Huesman was inducted into the Central District Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016. He led Jonathan Alder from 1995-2000, going 102-72 and guiding the Pioneers to the Division III state title in 1998.

Huesman said he plans on taking a break from the sport, but could possibly coach in the future. He said he already has received offers to join other staffs as an assistant.

“It’s time to step back, relax and have some me time,” said Huesman, who is a health teacher at Karrer Middle School. “I’d never say never, but at this point, I just want to chill.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Dublin, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
Record-Herald

Panthers beat Tanks, 17-12

A pass intended for Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers (85) or Garrett Guess (5) is defended by Unioto in a scrimmage game Chillicothe Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Panthers defeated the Sherman Tanks, 17-12. In the contest for Miami Trace, Zach Warnock kicked a 34-yard field goal; Trey Robinette had two touchdown passes, a 6-yard touchdown strike to Garrett Guess and another to Bryce Perkins. Miami Trace will open the season at home against the Waverly Tigers next Friday night at 7 p.m. Warnock converted two extra-point kicks.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Alder
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Celtics#Ohio State#Athletics#Occ Cardinal Division#Buckeyes
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Abraham Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Meatball Mafia owners expand with new venture in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio — Robert DelliQuadri, an Ohio State University graduate, and his brother Vinny may have left their native Youngstown in the early 2000s, but their heart has always been with the deep-rooted Italian traditions of the Mahoning Valley. “Kinda started appealing to the Youngstown customers, carrying DiRusso sausage,...
DUBLIN, OH
wcbe.org

Double Take Emily the Criminal

Double Take: critical, sometimes confrontational podcast conversations about movies. A Cinema Classics production hosted by John De Sando and Johnny DiLoretto. John DeSando is a Los Angeles Press Club national entertainment broadcast winner and also hosts NPR’s It’s Movie Time for WCBE. Johnny DiLoretto directs community and public...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy