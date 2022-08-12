Chris Huesman says he will not return as Dublin Jerome baseball coach

The only coach in Dublin Jerome baseball program history, Chris Huesman said his tenure leading the Celtics ended Aug. 11 when he was informed his contract would not be renewed for the 2023 season.

“I didn’t see this coming,” Huesman said. “I wanted two more years. You always want to go out on your own terms, but things happen. Differences of opinion happen and here we are.”

Athletics director Joe Bline said he was not allowed to comment at this time.

Huesman, 54, took over the program when the school opened in 2004. He went 267-211 and guided the Celtics to a Division I district title in 2007, district runner-up finishes in 2008 and 2010 and OCC championships in 2010 and 2013.

Jerome went 13-15 overall and 6-9 in the OCC-Cardinal Division last season.

“My former coaches, my former players, my former parents, it took a village and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved,” Huesman said.

Senior third baseman Caden Lockwood said he’s disappointed that he won’t play his final prep season for Huesman.

“He already announced that I was going to be one of the captains next season,” Lockwood said. “He’s a great coach. I was not expecting this.”

Lockwood’s father, Mike, was an assistant coach with the program. A 1999 graduate of Ohio State, Mike Lockwood played baseball for the Buckeyes and later played professionally in the Oakland and Boston organizations.

Huesman was inducted into the Central District Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016. He led Jonathan Alder from 1995-2000, going 102-72 and guiding the Pioneers to the Division III state title in 1998.

Huesman said he plans on taking a break from the sport, but could possibly coach in the future. He said he already has received offers to join other staffs as an assistant.

“It’s time to step back, relax and have some me time,” said Huesman, who is a health teacher at Karrer Middle School. “I’d never say never, but at this point, I just want to chill.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank