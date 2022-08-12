Pelicans Selling Out of Season Ticket Options, Expects Schedule Next Week

The New Orleans Pelicans are close to selling out their season opening game and expects to know the opponent next week.

"Sales have been the best in team history" and have been "very consistent since the Playoff run." Seats are almost sold out on the floor, and the team is on pace to sell out the lower bowl this season. There are a very limited number of lower bowl tickets remaining for what outgoing ticket sales emails dub as the "Golden Era of Pelicans Basketball."

Sources with the team stressed that "plans will not be available much longer" and added they are also sold out of full and half-season Loge plans. However, they have specific 12-game packages and a few 5-game floor seat options. The floor seats remaining include the Golden State Warriors visit town and four other midweek games along with some other perks.

The group-friendly Loge boxes are now all-inclusive, saving fans on food and alcohol bills. Fans going with this option get the group's tickets, an NBA League pass to follow the team through the season, invitations to exclusive events, and free drinks with the return of the pregame beer garden.

The NBA 2022 Preseason schedule is set with the Pelicans opening the slate against Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls. New Orleans returns home to play once in the Smoothie King Center (Chicago Bulls) before hitting the road to face the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. The last exhibition will be a 'home' game in Birmingham versus the new-look Atlanta Hawks.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are outstanding players with playoff success on their resumes. Still, Williamson’s talents move preseason tickets. The highest-priced preseason seats in Chicago sit between $3,000-4000 and they are not even courtside. The playoff expectations with all three on the court will keep the Smoothie King Center packed.

Zion's return to action against the Bulls is already fetching a minimum of $99 per ticket on Stubhub and $77 on SeatGeek. There are only 69 left on Stubhub. Prices start at $40 for the Pelicans/Pistons matchup on October 7 and only 36 remain at the time of publishing.

Williamson's return to action is already getting plenty of attention but the first regular season game in the Smoothie King Center will be one of the hottest tickets in the NBA this year. The Pelicans have options for all price points but are running out fast. Fans who do not scoop up their seats now will be scrabbling around looking at marked-up secondary options.

