3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
NMSP: Father drowns in Ute Lake while trying to save 11-year-old-child
LOGAN, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police released information on an Aug. 6 incident in which a father drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old child who flipped over on their innertube. New Mexico State Police reported that officers were called to the Cottonwood Grove Campground of the Ute Lake State Park in Logan […]
Children of fallen Amarillo police officer receive stuffed bear from non-profit agency
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The four children and two grandchildren of Sergeant Raquel Saunders, a fallen Amarillo police officer, each received a stuffed bear from Blue Line Bears. Saunders died in October after contracting COVID in the line of duty. "Blue Line Bears reached out last fall and offered...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2021 Honda SUV
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Honda SUV stolen on Wednesday for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2021 grey Honda HR-V was reported stolen from the 8400 block of I-40 East on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
2 arrested after trooper reports finding cocaine during traffic stop on I-40
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to court documents, the trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 94. When the trooper pulled over the...
1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant
A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Panhandle
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to DPS, on Tuesday Aug. 9, at around 10 a.m. a DPS trooper pulled over a 2021 Hyundai Elantra traveling east on I-40 for a traffic violation.
Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo
Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...
