KFDA

Amarillo Police: Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a man after a SWAT standoff near Ridgecrest early this morning. According to officials, on August 15, at around 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a home near Mesa on a possible fight. One caller said that shots had been fired and...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2021 Honda SUV

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Honda SUV stolen on Wednesday for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2021 grey Honda HR-V was reported stolen from the 8400 block of I-40 East on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

2 arrested after trooper reports finding cocaine during traffic stop on I-40

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are facing charges after a DPS trooper reports finding around 13 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County. According to court documents, the trooper conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 94. When the trooper pulled over the...
abc7amarillo.com

1 killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — One person is dead and two others injured in a four vehicle fiery head-on crash in Potter County. According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the center stripe and crashed head-on into a U-Haul truck towing a passenger vehicle near Saddleback Road.
96.9 KISS FM

Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.

It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
abc7amarillo.com

Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
101.9 The Bull

End of an Era for Popular Amarillo Cattle Auction and Restaurant

A piece of Amarillo history is no longer. The property at the Amarillo Stockyards located at 100 S. Manhattan, is said to have been sold to a scrap metal company. Amarillo Livestock Auction was once home to the Stockyards Cafe, which if you never had a chance to eat there, you missed out on some of the best food to ever grace the great city of Amarillo and the best chicken fried steak.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested, accused of hitting man crossing Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a woman for intoxication manslaughter after police say she hit a man crossing Amarillo Boulevard with her car. According to Amarillo police, on Sunday Aug. 7, at around 10:37 p.m., officials were called to a crash involving a car hitting a person near Amarillo Boulevard East.
Mix 94.1

It’s Finally Happening; Ground Breaking At St. Anthony’s Amarillo

Earlier today, something that a lot of people have been waiting on for what seems like a long time finally happened. It is something that has been talked about for years. A ground breaking ceremony was finally held at St. Anthony's in Amarillo. Amarillo Landmark Sees New Life. St. Anthony's...

