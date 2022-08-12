ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming

A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 15

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 15

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 13, Chad Road, Wright, CCSO. A 66-year-old woman reported at 6:38...
county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/12/2022-8/14/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14:. At 3:04 a.m. to Angus Drive for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care while on scene. At 7:25 a.m. to West 6th Street for an emergency medical...
county17.com

City plans KG Towncenter water repair for Wednesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette has planned to shut off water at KG Towncenter from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The reason for the shutoff is to repair a leak on the water main, city documents state. No further information was available.
county17.com

Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution inmate dies on Saturday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — An inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution died on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Harry Ballard was convicted of second degree sexual abuse of a minor, and sentenced to 15 years on November 12, 2020, by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, Wyoming.
county17.com

Carey Avenue entrance to Gillette City Hall will close

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Access to Gillette City Hall, 201 E. 5th St., from Carey Avenue will close from Aug. 16 to 26. Ninth Street, 12th Street and Carey Avenue project workers are removing and replacing the concrete at that entrance to the city hall parking lot, the city of Gillette street closure form said.
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (8/5/22 – 8/12/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com

Obituary: Frank Hoadley

Frank Hoadley: November 3, 1944 – August 4, 2022. Frank Ross Hoadley was born November 3, 1944 to Joseph and Frances Hoadley in Saint Louis, MO where Doctor Joe was finishing his residency. The family would relocate to Gillette, WY after Doc Joe finished his service as an Army surgeon.
county17.com

PHOTOS: 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Memorial Disc Golf Tournament

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Temperatures Saturday afternoon soared into the 90s, but that didn’t stop disc golf enthusiasts from hitting the course hard for the 6th Annual Matthew Sorenson Disc Golf Tournament. Cries of excitement at a great shot coupled with rattling chains; groans of disappointment followed by dull...
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
county17.com

Guide to candidates for Campbell County primary ballot

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The 2022 primary election is fast approaching, with Primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Get to know your city, county and state candidates with our compiled list. Wyoming residents may register and vote at their polling places on Election Day, according to the Wyoming Secretary...
