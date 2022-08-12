ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9

Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Nasdaq

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nasdaq. Looking at options history for Nasdaq NDAQ we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

AMMO: Q1 Earnings Insights

AMMO POWW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMMO reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $16.28 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward

(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings

Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings

Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
STOCKS
