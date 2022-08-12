Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Roaring Twenties concert kicks off Warren County bicentennial planning
BELVIDERE, NJ (Warren County) – Warren County will look forward to its bicentennial just a few years away with a look back to the county’s centennial era in the Roaring Twenties with a free, outdoor concert on Thursday, September 1 in the town square in front of the Warren County Courthouse in Belvidere.
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
A Michaels is coming to Sussex County, NJ for the first time
Whenever a retail space sits empty for two years, it’s a good thing when it’s filled. T. he Bed Bath & Beyond in Newton at Hampton Plaza closed in 2020 during the pandemic after being listed by the parent company as an “underperforming location.” That was 13,366 square feet of retail space the town in Sussex County saw go dark.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 15, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,129 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 14. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
wrnjradio.com
Centenary University, PATH International provide scholarships to fund training for champion equestrian with disabilities
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, (Warren County) — Lucian Rodriguez has overcome almost insurmountable obstacles on the road to becoming an equestrian champion. Two decades ago, the Hackettstown resident survived a near-fatal mugging in New York City that left him unable to walk or talk. Rodriguez battled through the tough times to not only regain those abilities but to become a multi-year winner at the Hampton Classic, one of the nation’s largest outdoor horse shows.
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
One Hurt As Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Hunterdon County Townhomes (PHOTOS)
One injury was reported as a fierce fire ravaged seven different townhomes in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Raritan Police and Fire departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an attached garage on Chelsea Circle in Flemington around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange has closeout event for 2022 SWEP
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Aug. 4, East Orange held a closeout event for its 2022 Summer Work Experience Program, which teaches area youths about entrepreneurship and leadership, while paying them to create their own businesses and maintain internships. “We are so proud of all of you for the...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday morning in Montville Twp.
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Montville Township Tuesday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, weather...
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday night in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Alpha Borough, and Pohatcong Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14. The following...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County launches new small business app
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A new, free Morris County small business app was officially launched in Parsippany-Troy Hills Friday by Zoomus Marketing, which simultaneously received at $15,000 grant under the Morris County Small Business Grant Program. “After doing much research, today I am releasing a new app available on...
Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic
Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
wrnjradio.com
‘Find my iPad’ helps police track down thief in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morristown man who allegedly stole a car, was in possession of several stolen items, and then flees a traffic stop was tracked down by one of his victims, who used an app to locate a stolen iPad. On August 14, at 4:24...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
New Jersey Globe
Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016
Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
