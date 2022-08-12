ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City View ISD hires safety consultant as misconduct investigation continues

By Joshua Hoggard
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City View Independent School District announced on Friday, August 12, 2022, a partnership to incorporate safety skills and response strategies in everyday activities of the district.

Tony Bushong, Superintendent of City View ISD, said the district has partnered with Kidpower International to provide the district with strategic planning and educational opportunities to further assist the district.

RELATED: Concerned parents demand update from City View ISD

The announcement comes as an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct between a former coach and students continues and a community searches for answers.

“We are devastated by the terrible allegations we have heard, where past unsafe behavior by a school staff person have affected former students of our District,” Bushong said. “We want to assure parents and community members of our District that we continue to be committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for students to learn.”

Former students allege the allegations made thus far is only scratching the surface of misconduct allowed at the district.

District officials have not commented further on the investigation as it is still ongoing .

Bushong said the district’s partnership with Kidpower International, led by someone who understands the district, is a step to ensure parents their children are safe.

RELATED: Former City View students search for justice after accused coach dies

“We are making a wholehearted commitment to ensure that our students, staff, and parents have the knowledge and skills they need to prevent this from happening again,” Bushong said. “We are excited to be working with Dr. Jen Johnson, who is a graduate of City View High School and the founder of The Child Safety Collaborative, host of the Kidpower Texas Center, to bring these tools to our school and community.”

Kidpower International is a global nonprofit leader with a 33-year track record of success in providing effective and empowering research-based personal safety skills education for all ages, abilities, and walks of life.

“As soon as I saw the story break in June, I reached out to Mr. Bushong about the need for student, staff, and community education and support, and he got back to me within hours,” Dr. Johnson said. “City View ISD has been part of my life since I was 5 years old, and I am deeply invested in the safety and well-being of students in the community where I grew up.

RELATED: Alleged abuse victims address City View ISD School Board

Kidpower’s unique Positive Practice Teaching Method coaches participants to be successful in learning and teaching skills for preventing harm such as abuse and bullying – and for developing effective response strategies, as well as safe and strong relationships that protect mental health.

“Kidpower has transformed schools and communities around the world, and we have developed a long-term plan for the district that includes a culture of safety and support for students, staff, and their families,” Dr. Johnson said.

The first step is professional development for all staff next week, followed by programming for students and parents in the fall.

For more information, visit their website.

Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
