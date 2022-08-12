I'm glad that the person who are responsible for taking that young man's life are a custody and I hope you get process to expose itself not to bonuses go out to his loved ones in his braids🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️💔💔
I understand where you're coming from... Bcuz my oldest son was murdered I understand exactly what you're saying because my son was murdered by going with a white woman and her ex-boyfriend got mad and murdered my son him and his friends so God don't like ugly what goes on in the dark always come to the light and they might not get you today tomorrow or next year but you can best believe they sure will get you and you will pay one way or another that's what they don't understand that's how come they don't know God cuz they would a new that God be The Glory thank you have a blessed day all night thank you for saying what you said cuz it is the truth
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Bayonne men charged in assault that sent victim to hospital: police
Police: Teen accused in violent slashing of officer in Brooklyn train station
Jersey City man sentenced to 30 years in state prison for fatal 2018 shooting
Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
Police officer slashed while making arrest on Brooklyn subway platform
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
Boy, 17, seriously hurt in LI shooting, dropped off at hospital in stolen, bullet-riddled SUV
P’burg mayor asks for public’s help following uptick in gunfire incidents
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen
Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
Man, 30, dies by suicide after shooting wife in foot
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
NJ.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2