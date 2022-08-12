ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Le Petit Café in Branford announces closing after 25 years

Le Petit Café, the celebrated French restaurant on the Branford Green, has announced plans to close after 25 years. Owners Roy Ip and Winnie Lui posted a statement to the restaurant's Facebook page Saturday, explaining the decision. "Unfortunately, we were recently informed that, due to regulatory and insurance requirements,...
BRANFORD, CT
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Stamford Downtown Presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, Aug 15-28

Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits, as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this two-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
STAMFORD, CT
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square

Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
MILFORD, CT
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival

Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
HARTFORD, CT
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers

MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
MADISON, CT
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard

AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
AVON, CT
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D

MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
A Metal Giant in Wilton

Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
WILTON, CT
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...

