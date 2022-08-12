Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Le Petit Café in Branford announces closing after 25 years
Le Petit Café, the celebrated French restaurant on the Branford Green, has announced plans to close after 25 years. Owners Roy Ip and Winnie Lui posted a statement to the restaurant's Facebook page Saturday, explaining the decision. "Unfortunately, we were recently informed that, due to regulatory and insurance requirements,...
Register Citizen
New Canaan’s Silvermine Arts Center paints a perfect scene for its centennial celebration with hands-on demos
NEW CANAAN — The Silvermine Arts Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary with instructor demonstrations, hands-on art projects for all ages and new exhibitions in the student and main galleries during a special open house. Current students, prospective students and children and families — even those who are new...
Eyewitness News
Annual Puerto Rican Festival taking place in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Puerto Rican festival of New Haven filled the New Haven green tonight to celebrate the annual tradition for the city. The festival had been on a two year hiatus. From 1:00pm to 9:30pm on Saturday the New Haven green transformed into a sea of...
greenwichfreepress.com
Stamford Downtown Presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, Aug 15-28
Stamford Downtown presents 2022 Summer Restaurant Weeks, beginning Monday, August 15 through Sunday, August 28. An exciting experience awaits, as 30 Stamford Downtown restaurants join together to participate in this two-week event. Offerings include prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at value-oriented prices. Many menu items will feature locally grown herbs...
NewsTimes
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
“Yo Soy Boricua!”: Puerto Rico Festival Keeps Hearts Beating On The Green
New Haven became an island on Saturday, but no man was left standing alone. The call of “Yo soy boricua!” – I am Puerto Rican! — and the sounds of bachata, reggaeton, and merengue vibrated from the Green as hundreds gathered for New Haven’s annual Puerto Rican festival hosted by Puerto Ricans United (PRU).
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Celebrates West Indian Independence With Parade, Festival
Festival season is upon us. From live performances to Caribbean cuisine, Hartford was filled with vibrant colors and rich smells for the sixtieth annual West Indian Independence celebration. “It comes after Jamaica's independence and Trinidad's independence. They were first two to gain independence in 1962 and then followed by the...
Register Citizen
Madison woman gives away ‘buckets of blooms’ to nurses and teachers
MADISON — If you hear show tunes playing loudly outdoors, you’ll probably find Camille Ackermann weeding and cutting fresh flowers in her garden under the broiling summer sun. And, oh what a garden. Blazing yellow sunflowers bigger than saucers, “giant marigolds” more than a foot tall, deep purple,...
Artifacts found on Connecticut farm reveal stories of English colonial life — a photo essay
The mysteries of life in Connecticut as an English colony is continuing to be unearthed at a 17th century farm in South Glastonbury. The Hollister Farm in South Glastonbury started being investigated back in 2013. Over the last decade, the use of ground penetrating radar has shown artifacts lost to time.
Register Citizen
Watch: Family of bears spotted playing in CT backyard
AVON — An Avon family was visited by a family of bears Sunday, who spent a few minutes playing in the family’s backyard. The bears, including some cubs, tumbled on the hammock and climbed on chairs set up in the yard. Justin Mathews, who sent along video of...
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
Register Citizen
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ national muster in Branford with massive parade, Aug. 19, 20
BRANFORD — Talk about a parade. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 19, no fewer than 31 fife and drum corps from around the country and Limerick, Ireland will descend on Hammer Field for a two-day national muster that features a performance exhibition, a Saturday parade through the town of Branford, and a mass jam session.
Register Citizen
Father-son duo buy the Inn at Fairfield Beach, plan to ‘refresh a landmark in the town’
FAIRFIELD — The Inn at Fairfield Beach, a staple in the area, has taken on new ownership. Father-son duo Jeff and Mike Giannone, both Fairfield residents, recently bought the 6,804-square-foot, multi-story inn on Reef Road for $2 million. Mike Giannone said he and his father have known of the place for years.
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
connect-bridgeport.com
Time Travel: Decades Rewind to City's Cab Company and Going Back to a Marshville School in 1897
At one time, Bridgeport had its own city cab company. Ironically, it was called Bridgeport City Cab, which can be seen on the photo above. To the far right is a door that says "Waiting Room" on it. While the building is gone, the Trailer Court on Main Street is still there today that can be seen in the background to the left.
Register Citizen
Bridgewater Country Fair returns after 2-year hiatus, and volunteers say it’ll be ‘bigger and better’
BRIDGEWATER - A motorcycle show, racing pig contests, and Fireman’s Parade are just some of the attractions at this year’s Bridgewater Country Fair. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair, sponsored by the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, will be returning for its 69th year from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21.
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
