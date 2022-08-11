ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce

New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge

When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
Florida State
Nikki Fried campaigns in South Florida ahead of bus tour

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.—Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried is hoping to sway undecided voters her way with just over a week until Election Day. Nikki Fried ramps up campaign stops heading to Election Day. Fried stopped by early voting location in Boynton Beach on Monday. “Something New” statewide bus tour...
Education is on the ballot in this month's primary election

Angela Dubach is the head of the Pinellas County chapter of Moms for Liberty. She admits that voting in Florida’s August primary election was never that big of a deal for her. What You Need To Know. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist and the Florida Democratic Party have all released...
More than 230K Florida Virtual School students resume classes

It’s back to school for thousands of young Floridians who are tackling classes online as students in the Florida Virtual School (FLVS). School is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students at the Florida Virtual School. The school serves more than 234,000 students in two K-12 programs.
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
