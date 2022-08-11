Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Health First is 1st in Florida to offer whole blood on air ambulances
A new tool to treat those suffering from trauma-related injuries in Brevard County is now available as they fly to the hospital. Health First was the first hospital in the state of Florida to begin using what’s known as “whole blood” on its air ambulance helicopters. What...
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
mynews13.com
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
mynews13.com
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
mynews13.com
Nikki Fried campaigns in South Florida ahead of bus tour
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.—Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nikki Fried is hoping to sway undecided voters her way with just over a week until Election Day. Nikki Fried ramps up campaign stops heading to Election Day. Fried stopped by early voting location in Boynton Beach on Monday. “Something New” statewide bus tour...
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society of Tampa Bay looking for families for hundreds of pets
WFLA News Channel 8 has been helping pets find their forever homes across Tampa Bay during our national Clear the Shelters campaign.
Florida curriculum trainings show teachers how to make students ‘desirable citizens’
At the end of June, the Florida Department of Education started training teachers for new versions of curriculum to use in 2023. The trainings cover government, civics, and how to make students "desirable citizens."
mynews13.com
Laser tattoo removal business is booming in Texas
The laser tattoo removal business is booming. A new training course is helping students get some skin in the game.
mynews13.com
Education is on the ballot in this month's primary election
Angela Dubach is the head of the Pinellas County chapter of Moms for Liberty. She admits that voting in Florida’s August primary election was never that big of a deal for her. What You Need To Know. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist and the Florida Democratic Party have all released...
Florida Man Wanted In Polk County For Illegal Hunting, Busted In Collier County For Illegal Hunting
A 27-year-old Florida man with multiple warrants from multiple counties was arrested yesterday for committing the same crimes he is wanted for. A Collier County deputy on patrol in the Immokalee district spotted unusual activity and took swift action. The deputy was patrolling the area
mynews13.com
More than 230K Florida Virtual School students resume classes
It’s back to school for thousands of young Floridians who are tackling classes online as students in the Florida Virtual School (FLVS). School is back in session for hundreds of thousands of students at the Florida Virtual School. The school serves more than 234,000 students in two K-12 programs.
fox13news.com
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
mynews13.com
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
mynews13.com
Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “Can a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conversation Commission officer pull me...
Florida Law Enforcement Officials Warn Of Multi-State Kidnapping Hoax On Social Media
Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse is warning citizens about an attempted kidnapping hoax circulating on social media. These posts claim a local child was almost abducted. Investigators say that details are vague but no attempted kidnappings have been reported matching
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Central Florida timeshare owners out thousands due to alleged resale scam
ORLANDO, Fla. — Customers of a central Florida company that claims it will sell your unwanted timeshare units for a fee have filed complaints with the state and are fighting to get their money back. WESH 2 Investigates has been looking into this case for two months and talked...
