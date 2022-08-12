Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. NINE (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options will vest 50% immediately and 50% in three months and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per common share, for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.

