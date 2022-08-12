Read full article on original website
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
GAN: Q2 Earnings Insights
GAN GAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GAN missed estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $339 thousand from the same period last...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Regis RGS shares rose 73.8% to $1.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.7 million shares, making up 1319.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million. Qurate Retail QRTEB...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. NINE (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has granted 500,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company. The options will vest 50% immediately and 50% in three months and may be exercised at an exercise price of CAD $0.25 per common share, for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan.
Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings
Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook
SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Iridex Q2 Earnings
Iridex IRIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $329 thousand from the same period last...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Why Cathie Wood Favorite Ginkgo Bioworks Is Surging After Hours
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results and raised full-year guidance above analyst estimates. Ginkgo Bioworks said second-quarter revenue jumped 231% year-over-year to $144.62 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $(23) million, which...
This Analyst Raises PT On Karuna Therapeutics By 100%; Wells Fargo Predicts $2,300 For This Stock
Piper Sandler boosted the price target on First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $120 to $165. Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. First Solar shares rose 0.7% to $118.83 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut Boxed, Inc. BOXD price target from $8 to $5. However,...
