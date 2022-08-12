ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Numbers Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Numbers Midday” game were:

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

