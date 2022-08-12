Read full article on original website
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Nerdy NRDY stock increased by 6.7% to $3.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 6.11% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.
Looking Into TOP Financial Group's Recent Short Interest
TOP Financial Group's (NASDAQ:TOP) short percent of float has risen 6.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 92 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Is Bitcoin Poised To Regain Important $25,000 Psychological Level? Here's What To Watch
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading slightly lower during Monday’s 24-hour trading session after a second rejection near the $25,000 level. During Sunday’s 24-hour trading session the crypto also attempted to break up over the important psychological level and failed. Bitcoin has been consolidating under this important level for the...
Intuit Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
This Analyst Raises PT On Karuna Therapeutics By 100%; Wells Fargo Predicts $2,300 For This Stock
Piper Sandler boosted the price target on First Solar, Inc. FSLR from $120 to $165. Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. First Solar shares rose 0.7% to $118.83 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut Boxed, Inc. BOXD price target from $8 to $5. However,...
These 5 Dividend Payers Just Got A Lot More Attractive: Passive Income For Investors In The Energy Sector
With oil in peak demand as the global economy resurges, energy companies have been generating record-breaking profits not seen since the last cycle. A great way to cash in on these stocks is owning them to generate passive income, as energy companies increase shareholder distributions to remain an attractive investment.
High-Yield Savings Rates At Goldman Sachs Back To Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Levels: What It Means For Consumers
Some banks are starting to raise returns on high-interest savings accounts to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as stocks have recovered after inflation appeared to moderate slightly in August — to 8.5% — amid four straight increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. What Happened: As inflationary pressures are...
ON Semiconductor Gets 10% Price Target Boost From This Analyst Betting On EV, SiC
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained ON Semiconductor Corp ON with a Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $79 after attending its SiC (silicon carbide) fab expansion event in NH. He saw ON as well-positioned with its strong Auto/Industrial (EV, SiC, etc.) position, focus on accretive growth, and...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern
The two largest cryptocurrerncies treaded red waters Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) +32.4% $0.00002. Chiliz (CHZ) +14.7% $0.18. Dogecoin (DOGE) +11.3% $0.08. Why It Matters:...
Why Revlon Stock Is Soaring Today
Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
What Are Whales Doing With Nasdaq
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nasdaq. Looking at options history for Nasdaq NDAQ we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.
'The Bigger The Base, The Higher The Space': Analyst Sees 45% Upside Potential On This Mining Play
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up 34.45% year-to-date, alongside major energy names such as Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX, both also having a banner year. The industry, according to analyst Gianni Di Poce, has more room for growth. He pointed out one company in...
