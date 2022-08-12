Read full article on original website
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fabrinet FN stock increased by 11.4% to $112.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9
Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
iSun: Q2 Earnings Insights
ISun ISUN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iSun missed estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $12.12 million from the same period last...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings
Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?
The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Shoals Technologies Picks Dominic Bardos As Finance Chief
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS has appointed Dominic Bardos as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Bardos has more than thirty years of global finance and accounting experience in multiple industries. Before joining Shoals, Bardos served as Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc. HLLY. Kevin Hubbard became Shoals's interim...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Regis RGS shares rose 73.8% to $1.26 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.7 million shares, making up 1319.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million. Qurate Retail QRTEB...
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Quarterly Tender Offer
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the final results of its quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 2.5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on...
