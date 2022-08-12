Read full article on original website
Related
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fabrinet FN stock increased by 11.4% to $112.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings
Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
CohBar: Q2 Earnings Insights
CohBar CWBR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CohBar missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.02. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
High-Yield Savings Rates At Goldman Sachs Back To Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Levels: What It Means For Consumers
Some banks are starting to raise returns on high-interest savings accounts to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as stocks have recovered after inflation appeared to moderate slightly in August — to 8.5% — amid four straight increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. What Happened: As inflationary pressures are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Benzinga
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings
Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings
INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Benzinga
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
These 5 Dividend Payers Just Got A Lot More Attractive: Passive Income For Investors In The Energy Sector
With oil in peak demand as the global economy resurges, energy companies have been generating record-breaking profits not seen since the last cycle. A great way to cash in on these stocks is owning them to generate passive income, as energy companies increase shareholder distributions to remain an attractive investment.
Looking Into Digital Media Solutions Recent Short Interest
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) short percent of float has risen 34.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
Recap: Acumen Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acumen Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0