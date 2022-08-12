ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Nasdaq

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nasdaq. Looking at options history for Nasdaq NDAQ we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Turquoise Hill Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Benzinga

Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
Benzinga

GAN: Q2 Earnings Insights

GAN GAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GAN missed estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $339 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings

Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga

WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?

The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
Benzinga

Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Benzinga

Why Revlon Stock Is Soaring Today

Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.
Benzinga

Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings

Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

