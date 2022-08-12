Read full article on original website
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
What Are Whales Doing With Nasdaq
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nasdaq. Looking at options history for Nasdaq NDAQ we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 10.73% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 47.89 million shares sold short, which is 9.82% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Turquoise Hill Resources
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
GAN: Q2 Earnings Insights
GAN GAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GAN missed estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.13. Revenue was up $339 thousand from the same period last...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 15, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.00% at $1.89. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.45% at $4.29. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.08% at $1.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.84. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.35% at $102.72. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?
The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
Intuit Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuit INTU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Why Revlon Stock Is Soaring Today
Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.
'The Bigger The Base, The Higher The Space': Analyst Sees 45% Upside Potential On This Mining Play
The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up 34.45% year-to-date, alongside major energy names such as Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX, both also having a banner year. The industry, according to analyst Gianni Di Poce, has more room for growth. He pointed out one company in...
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings
Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
