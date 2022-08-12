Read full article on original website
Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge
CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
Traffic Update: All lanes now open along I-10 East at Whiskey Bay Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 8:19 p.m. Sunday (August 14), all lanes are open along I-10 East on the Whiskey Bay Bridge, and congestion remains minimal. Earlier in the evening, the right lane was blocked due to...
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
SGFD responds to apartment fire on Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department Engines responded to a structure fire in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke and fire coming through a wall from the outside of an apartment on the second floor. The...
Two children among those displaced after early morning fire on Clear Lake Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an apartment fire around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 15. The fire took place in the 1600 block of Clear Lake Ave. BRFD said firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading outside one apartment. There...
Livingston Parish just introduced its first rural zoning map. What does that mean?
The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday introduced its first zoning map for a rural area, where many residents have traditionally opposed any regulations on how they can use their properties. But at least one council member says the map will pave the way for “good growth.”. Although the Parish...
Vacant home in N. Sherwood Forest area decimated by Sunday afternoon blaze
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was around 2:45 p.m. Sunday (August 14) when firefighters were called to a blaze in a residential area off North Sherwood Forest Drive, where they found a home with its attic in flames. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the vacant...
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane. According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews...
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be
Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
Aerial spray mission taking place Monday night in EBR as mosquito populations increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An aerial spray mission is scheduled to begin Monday night at 8:15 p.m. as the population of mosquitoes and the presence of West Nile virus in samples increases. The spray mission will be over Lee Drive, Essen Lane and I-10, according to Mosquito Abatement...
Beautiful Lafayette Home for Sale: $3.5 Million. Let's Take a Tour
A beautiful Lafayette home just went on the market for $3.5 million, and we thought you'd like to take a tour.
24-Year-Old Mariah A. Francis Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Jeanerette (Iberia Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Jeanerette that claimed a life Friday afternoon. The crash happened on LA 85 near La 673 in Iberia Parish at 4:30 p.m.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on an I-12 East onramp on Friday, Aug. 12, according to emergency responders. It happened on the I-12 East onramp from Jefferson Highway a little before noon. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramp...
