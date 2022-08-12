ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

Multi-day lane closure coming to Sunshine Bridge

CONVENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists who use the Sunshine Bridge should prepare for possible delays in the near future. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is set to perform an inspection of the bridge over an eight-day span. Excluding three days, DOTD workers will be on scene between Wednesday,...
CONVENT, LA
Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) An Acadiana man is questioning why his Lafayette Utilities System water bill is $2,942.21 when the company’s water meter has not been working properly for the five years he has been living in his home. News 10’s Rodricka Taylor found out the man is challenging LUS...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park

DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Officials called to Sunday afternoon apartment fire at Jefferson Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Firefighters with St. George Fire were called to Jefferson Lakes Apartments Sunday (August 14) evening. The apartment complex, which is situated along Jefferson Highway, between Pecue Lane and Airline Highway, was the scene of a blaze that remains under investigation, officials say. One of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Terrace Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a crash along South I-110 at Terrace Street Monday (August 15) afternoon. The incident was initially reported around 3:25 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers may experience delays due to the crash. For the latest news,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SGFD responds to apartment fire on Sunday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Department Engines responded to a structure fire in the 12400 block of Jefferson Highway on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke and fire coming through a wall from the outside of an apartment on the second floor. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Body found in grass on Florida Boulevard, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 24-year-old who was found in the grass on Florida Boulevard Saturday night. The police say that Kaylon Shaw had been shot and killed during a domestic incident. Shaw’s body was found in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Overnight apartment fire displaces 3 kids, 5 adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment fire that happened overnight displaced three kids and five adults, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed. The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Clear Lake Avenue, not far from Staring Lane. According to BRFD, the fire was out once crews...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Our Lady of the Lake chooses site for $100 million cancer institute; see where it will be

Our Lady of the Lake’s Board of Directors has selected a site for a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center, the hospital announced Friday. The 80,000-square-foot Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute will be built on a site at the intersection of Hennessy Boulevard and Brittany Drive. The property is split between existing parking and green space near the main hospital building and adjacent physician and specialty buildings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on an I-12 East onramp on Friday, Aug. 12, according to emergency responders. It happened on the I-12 East onramp from Jefferson Highway a little before noon. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said the ramp...
BATON ROUGE, LA

