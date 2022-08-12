ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

01-17-19-20-24

(one, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

