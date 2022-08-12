Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 6 Lotto” game were:. (five, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one) Estimated jackpot: $3,300,000.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, rookie Bubba Thompson had a tiebreaking RBI single and the Texas Rangers won hours after manager Chris Woodward was fired, beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Monday night. Woodward, who was in his fourth season and two games shy of his 500th...
NEW YORK (AP) — The slumping New York Yankees were shut out in consecutive games for the first time since 2016, losing to Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday night. Coming off a 3-0 defeat Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox, New York failed to provide any run support for ace Gerrit Cole, whose only run allowed followed a misplay in center field by Aaron Hicks. “Obviously we gotta play better, we gotta do better than that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. The AL East leaders were blanked for the fourth time in nine games and dropped to 8-16 since the All-Star break after a 64-28 start.
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The second-place Braves moved within 4 1/2 games of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. “We won the first game against the Mets in this series,” Acuña said through a translator. “Tomorrow we’re going to come with the same energy and take that one as well.” Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness.
