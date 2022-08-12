Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The second-place Braves moved within 4 1/2 games of New York for the NL East lead and put a brief halt to a hot streak in which the Mets had won 17 out of 20. “We won the first game against the Mets in this series,” Acuña said through a translator. “Tomorrow we’re going to come with the same energy and take that one as well.” Carrasco (13-5) allowed three runs in two innings, and his outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning. He returned after the break to get the final out of the inning, but he winced on his last pitch and was pulled with left side tightness.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO