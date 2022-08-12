Read full article on original website
Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery
TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
Activist offers to pay for Kansas' recount of abortion vote
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An anti-abortion activist who heads a small hard-right Republican group said he’s offered to pay the expected $229,000 cost of a hand recount of votes from every Kansas county after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Mark Gietzen, who leads the group Kansas...
Kansas delays start of hand count of vote for abortion rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't started a statewide hand recount of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights because the abortion opponents seeking it haven't shown that they can cover the costs of an effort that wouldn't change the outcome. The state's elections director gave a...
Taxes will be the subject when lawmakers return to Jefferson City
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson expects to announce this week when he will call the legislature back into special session to consider a tax cut measure and reconsider an agricultural tax credit bill. Parson vetoed a measure to provide a $500 tax rebate to Missourians, stating the legislature needs to consider...
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for KC riders
Only 12.8% of Kansas City’s low-income households are near a transit system. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park,...
Mo. crisis centers see wave of calls since 988 suicide hotline’s launch
In its first days of operation in July, a newly revamped, national mental health hotline was already exceeding Missouri providers’ expectations as a wave of people dialed three numbers: 9-8-8. They ranged from the curious to those seeking help, and several providers across Missouri told The Independent calls had...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
St. Joseph could be prime location for investment in wake of trade mission
A St. Joseph state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. Rep. Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. “You could tell that they were...
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
AAA: Annual cost of new car ownership crosses $10K mark
New car buyers likely care more now than ever about the overall cost of a new vehicle, and that goes beyond just the sticker price. Since things have become more expensive this year, consumers are paying closer attention to the cost of things like fuel, maintenance, and insurance. “High gas...
Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores, citing allegations from a board employee that regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers. In a letter to the board chairman, Starbucks said the unnamed career...
Researchers examine 'urban archery' to reduce deer populations
MANHATTAN — A decade ago, wildlife officials in the Kansas City area reported that the density of deer in Shawnee Mission Park – a 1,600 acre, multi-use area – was approximately 200 animals per square mile. “That’s about eight times what we would expect to see naturally...
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
ANALYSIS: Mo. makes smart investment in community health centers
Each year, National Health Center Week presents an opportunity to spotlight the contributions that community health centers make to our communities. This year, we are celebrating not only the outstanding care that community health centers provide, but also the investment Missourians are making to keep this infrastructure strong. As the...
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
FBI moves to seize bank deposits in alleged $10M fraud of Kan. foster care provider
TOPEKA — Federal prosecutors acting on disclosures of a whistleblower moved to seize $700,000 in a civil asset forfeiture case alleging a former information technology employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries of millions of dollars while the nonprofit was under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.
Moran: PACT Act will help toxic exposed veterans get medical care
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 was signed into law this week and that the legislation was really years in the making. "It's been a topic that we've...
KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank
KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave
Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?. Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went...
