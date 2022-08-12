ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Schmidt challenges Kelly’s narrative of Kan. job recovery

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt challenged Friday an assertion by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly all 157,000 jobs lost in Kansas during the global economic tsunami created by the COVID-19 pandemic had been recovered. Schmidt, who has attempted to counter Kelly’s campaign narrative of prosperity on the plains,...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Business
Johnson County, KS
Government
City
De Soto, KS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Green, KS
Local
Kansas Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
St. Joseph Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

KANSAS CITY (AP) —Starbucks on Monday asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores, citing allegations from a board employee that regional NLRB officials improperly coordinated with union organizers. In a letter to the board chairman, Starbucks said the unnamed career...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Economy#Renewable Energy#Pollution#Business Industry#Linus Business#Recell Center#Ev
St. Joseph Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
St. Joseph Post

KHP found 35 pounds of meth in vehicle's gas tank

KANSAS CITY—A Mexican national was sentenced to 100 months in prison last week in connection to an international drug ring that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy