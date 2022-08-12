Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. A new school year is rapidly approaching, and for a number of students, this means the start of their freshman year of college. Such a big change can be scary and exciting all at the same time. To help guide this year’s incoming freshman, we reached out to students who’ve gone through it already. Read below to hear the wise words of some incoming college sophomores:

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO