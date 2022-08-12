Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
Hutto ISD approves COVID-19 leave for 2022-23 school year
Hutto ISD trustees approved the COVID-19 leave resolution at a regular meeting Aug. 11. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD employees will continue to have paid COVID-19 leave this school year following action from the district's board of trustees. At an Aug. 11 meeting, the Hutto ISD board of trustees...
Austin ISD tries to stabilize student enrollment
As Austin’s population grows at a rapid rate, the Austin Independent School District isn't keeping pace with its student enrollment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Texas parents raising concerns about school portables and safety
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Temporary buildings are creating safety concerns for Round Rock ISD students, parents and teachers. At a school board meeting on July 28, they expressed the issue to trustees. A student said that "with portable schools, we're easily exposed to various amounts of situations." One parent...
dailytrib.com
LCRA eyes community marina moratorium
A moratorium on accepting new and amendment applications for community marinas in any part of the Highland Lakes will become effective immediately if approved by the Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors at its meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium is scheduled to last no later than June 1, 2023.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Wise Words for Incoming College Freshmen
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. A new school year is rapidly approaching, and for a number of students, this means the start of their freshman year of college. Such a big change can be scary and exciting all at the same time. To help guide this year’s incoming freshman, we reached out to students who’ve gone through it already. Read below to hear the wise words of some incoming college sophomores:
LIST: The most mispronounced places across Central Texas
Here's a how-to guide on pronouncing places across Central Texas from Central Texans
RELATED PEOPLE
dailytrib.com
Pistol Packin’ Paula added to Legends of the Falls event
Pistol Packin’ Paula will be one of several new attractions at the next Legends of the Falls Festival and theatrical hayride in Cottonwood Shores. Now in its second year after a successful first run in 2021, Legends of the Falls is also adding more hayrides during the two-day event set for Oct. 22-23.
Williamson County lauds parks department project team, employees of the year
Williamson County Commissioners Court recognized the services of WilCo’s exceptional employees in the Aug. 9 court meeting at the county courthouse, 710 Main St., Georgetown. From left front are: Johnny Grimaldo, Tanya Kunz, Kimberly Farris and Julie Kiley. From back left are: Precinct 1 Commissioner Terry Cook, Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, County Judge Bill Gravell, Precinct 3 Commissioner Valerie Covey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles. (Courtesy Connie Odom/Williamson County Commissioners Court)
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Comal County employees to receive pay increase
The Comal County Commissioners Court approved the 8% wage increase, which will be effective Sept. 8. (Community Impact Newspaper) The Comal County Commissioners Court approved an 8% pay increase for all Comal County employees effective Sept. 3. An in-house analysis shows Comal County was paying much lower than market demand, leading it with trouble filling open positions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out
KXAN investigators found several Sentral East Austin apartments for a few nights listed on websites like Hotels.com.
newsradioklbj.com
ACC to Offer Three Free Classes in Fall
Want a free college class this fall? It’s not too late to sign up. This fall Austin Community College District (ACC) offers up to three FREE classes that can lead to an in-demand workforce credential. The college’s Level Up Program, provided in partnership with Texas Workforce Commission, targets in-demand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
Shop, dine and drink in Cottonwood Shores/Horseshoe Bay
Cottonwood Shores and Horseshoe Bay are close neighbors on Lake LBJ and just a few miles down the road from Marble Falls. While only a handful of places to shop and dine can be found in these small communities, they are filled with high-quality products. Century Oak Plaza, 4315 FM...
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
virtualbx.com
Leander: San Antonio Developer Proposing Rental Home Community
AHV Communities (AHV), who specialize in developing detached rental homes, will construct 244-units. Construction is anticipated to start during the first quarter of 2023. “It’s rare to find such a well-located land site in Austin large enough for a new single-family rental community of this quality,” said Mark Wolf in a news release, co-founder and CEO of AHV Communities. “With Austin’s staggering growth, this new community will help address unfettered demand in the metro area for higher quality rental options that are in record demand.”
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
Comments / 0