There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Driver injured after school bus crashes into home
On Monday morning, a Union County/College Corner Joint School District bus carrying 32 children crashed into a home in College Corner, leaving the driver trapped and unresponsive.
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Man found dead by empty Harrison Township home
When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
WDTN
Yellow Springs’ Annual Art on the Lawn
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Village Artisan’s Member, Pam Geisel about “Art on the Lawn”. It’s happening August 13th. Click here for more information.
Driver bypasses barricades, crashes into front doors of a Westwood Walmart
Police said a driver drove through the front door of Walmart on Ferguson Rd in Westwood. Police suspect the driver was impaired.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: August 12 - 18, 2022
Germanfest Picnic: Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Germanfest Picnic. Lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty of fantastic German and domestic bier, your favorite bands playing in the biergarten, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors. It’s at Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse in historic St. Anne’s Hill.
People evacuated from Dayton apartment fire
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred at 3114 Legend Way around 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton
DAYTON — Emergency crews have been called to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home on Yale Avenue around 2:25 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional reports say flames could...
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend
FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
Big Chicken set to open in Miamisburg
The Big Chicken menu features "a curated taste of Shaquille O'Neal's childhood" including crispy chicken sandwiches, jalapeno slaw and more.
‘There’s blood all out here;’ 1 man arrested after stabbing in Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — We are working to learn more about a stabbing that left a woman dead at the Wentworth Apartments Friday evening in Dayton. >>PREVIOUS STORY: “There’s blood everywhere out here;” Crews respond to stabbing at apartment complex in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch confirms with News...
Fox 19
Eastgate Mall sold at auction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
