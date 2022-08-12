ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Restaurants
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Food Drink
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: August 12 - 18, 2022

Germanfest Picnic: Friday, Saturday and Sunday is the Germanfest Picnic. Lots of that delicious homemade German food, plenty of fantastic German and domestic bier, your favorite bands playing in the biergarten, the Polka Mass, Culture Display, Kinder Korner, and food and craft vendors. It’s at Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse in historic St. Anne’s Hill.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire on Yale Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON — Emergency crews have been called to a house fire in Dayton early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home on Yale Avenue around 2:25 a.m., according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional reports say flames could...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 SB in Miami Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A highway is shut down in Miami Township after a multi-vehicle crash Monday. Dispatchers with Miami Township said the crash happened at 1:47 p.m. on I-75 southbound, just after Lyons Road and before State Route 725. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. All lanes of I-75 southbound are closed […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
Fox 19

Eastgate Mall sold at auction

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eastgate Mall on the northeast corner of the Interstate 275 and Ohio 32 interchange in Clermont County was sold at auction for $13.3 million, well below its $20 million appraised value, county records show. Deutsche Bank Trust Co. America bought the 1-million-square-foot building at the sheriff’s foreclosure...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy