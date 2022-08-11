ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? Here's What Rumors Say

Apple usually introduces new iPhones in September, which means the rumored iPhone 14 may be right around the corner. We're expecting to see a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera on the Pro models among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
shefinds

These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say

Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Size matters: This Samsung gaming monitor is bigger than most TVs

It's a beast of a monitor with a beast of a price. The Odyssey Ark will be Samsung’s largest gaming monitor at 55 inches. It will have a 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a one millisecond response time. The Odyssey Ark will launch in September for $3,500. Samsung...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger for Apple devices discounted by $70, meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker

Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-level iPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2. Rumors about Apple's fall special events are in full swing, with the iPad range getting some of the attention. As part of the updates, a leaker claims that the 10th-generation iPad and the iPad Pro will see some changes during the period.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Oppo’s latest Apple Watch clone has an important spec under the hood

Oppo has just announced its promised duo of smartwatches featuring Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip — the first wearables to adopt the new platform since Qualcomm announced it last month. Contents. The new Oppo Watch models build on last year’s Oppo Watch 2. However, neither is...
NFL
notebookcheck.net

Motorola Moto G62 refresh with a change of silicon launches via Flipkart in India

Motorola, having now completed its bumper flagship product event in China, has now turned its attention to the more affordable Moto G62 for the Indian market. However, it is not the handset based on the Snapdragon 480+ SoC released earlier in 2022. This new version is powered by the 695 instead for "true", 12-band 5G connectivity.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
RETAIL
CNET

Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off

The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with a $100 discount via Amazon right now. The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Apple reportedly asked suppliers to build 90 million new iPhone units for 2022, same as last year

According to Bloomberg, even with smartphone sales expected to slow this year, Apple is telling its suppliers to build the same number of new iPhone units as it did last year. That would be 90 million iPhone 14 handsets. Combined with older models, Apple is expected to have 220 million handsets made during 2022, approximately the same number of iPhones that Apple had assembled last year.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023

Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
ELECTRONICS

