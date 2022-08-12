ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Volcano And I Know What You Did Last Summer Actress Anne Heche Has Died At 53

By Adam Holmes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2piT_0hF8nOLT00

A week ago, actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after being caught in multiple car crashes and was horribly burned. The actress, known for her appearances in movies like Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer , among other projects, slipped into a coma, and her family released a statement late last night saying that she was “not expected to survive.” That proved to be the case, as Heche has died at the age of 53.

Nancy Davis, Anne Heche’s friend, first broke the news on her Instagram page, and a representative for the actress’ family and friends confirmed her passing to People . It is worth noting that while Heche’s heart is still beating, she is described as being “brain dead,” and under California law, that’s considered to be legally dead. She remains on life support so that suitable recipients can be found for her organs. Heche is survived by her two sons. Per the statement from the aforementioned representative:

Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact. M

Born on May 25, 1969, Anne Heche began her professional acting career playing twins in the soap opera Another World (for which she won an Emmy Award), and this paved the way for her to appear in shows like Murphy Brown and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles , and movies like The Adventures of Huck Finn and Wild Side . 1997 was a particularly big year for Heche, as along with Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer , she also starred in Donnie Brasco , Wag the Dog and the TV film Subway Stories . Looking into the late ‘90s and 2000s, some of her notable credits included the Psycho remake, John Q. , Ally McBeal and Everwood , as well as an episode of Ellen , the sitcom starred Heche’s girlfriend from 1997 to 2000, Ellen DeGeneres. DeGeneres publicly commented on Heche’s hospitalization yesterday , and James Tupper and Thomas Jane, two of her other former romantic partners, commented on what happened to her too.

As far as her more recent work goes, Anne Heche popped up in movies like M y Friend Dahmer , The Last Word , The Vanished and 13 Minutes . Her final film role will be the posthumously-released Supercell , which co-stars Alec Baldwin and Skeet Ulrich, and doesn’t have an assigned release date yet. In the TV realm, Heche led short-lived TV shows like Aftermath and The Brave , as well as the 2015 miniseries Dig . Additionally, she recurred on Chicago P.D. , All Rise and the yet-to-be-released HBO series The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

On Friday, August 5, Anne Heche crasher her blue Mini Cooper twice; the first into the garage of an apartment complex, and the second onto a house in a nearby neighborhood. The latter crash ignited a fire that engulfed both the house and Heche’s car, and it reportedly took firefighters over an hour to get the actress out of the vehicle, resulting in her being severely burned. Although Heche’s injuries weren’t initially described as life threatening, the actress’ representatives days later that she was in “critical condition” and remained in a coma. It was reported that Heche’s toxicology report showed that she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system , although it’s unclear if the latter substance was from immediately before the crash or if it was administered as a pain medication at the hospital.

We here at CinemaBlend express our condolences to Anne Heche’s family and friends during this difficult time.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Dahmer
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
James Tupper
Person
Anne Will
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
Page Six

Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries. “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.” Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home, engulfing it in flames. Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
141K+
Followers
36K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy