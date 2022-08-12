ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, NY

northcountrynow.com

Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
CANTON, NY
northcountrynow.com

Potsdam Public Museum receives donation

Tools used by Edwin McCormick (1840-1921), who was a Potsdam wheelwright, inventor, blacksmith and Civil War veteran, were recently donated to the Potsdam Public Museum. .From left, examining some of the tools, are Hans Kuno, Mary Gilbert, Hunter Crary, museum staff, Stan Maine, Civil War enthusiast, and Sanders. For more details, see earlier story. Photo submitted by Mimi Van Deusen.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Potsdam siblings reunite

Four siblings who were all Potsdam High School graduates get together for their high school’s mega reunion’s picnic at Sandstoner Park Saturday. In front, Marie (Rose) Blair ’73 of VT; Ed Rose ’71 of South Glens Falls; standing: Regina(Rose) Randall ’85 of Potsdam, and Grace (Rose) Vesper ’69 of Lisbon. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Greek goddesses in Canton

These four Greek goddesses took part earlier this year in "Greek Mythology Day" at Siena Academy. Students dressed up as Greek gods and goddesses. Greek Mythology, Greek Civilization and Culture is part of the Classical Studies curriculum. From left are Bitsy Olsen, Sybil Sutton, Emma Conklin, and Mia DiMatteo. Photo Courtesy of Siena Academy.
CANTON, NY
City
Colton, NY
localsyr.com

‘Potty Town’ documentary tells story of Potsdam toilet garden controversy

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam: A village home to nearly 15,000 residents, two colleges and hundreds of decorative toilets. The world-known debate of the Potsdam toilet gardens, led by resident Hank Robar, began over 20 years ago, when he believed he was treated poorly when he tried to sell a piece of property and used the toilets as a protest.
POTSDAM, NY
northcountrynow.com

Norwood Kiwanis induct a new member

At a July 8 meeting at the Lobster House, Norwood Kiwanis inducted Margo Vivlamore as their newest member. Vivlamore worked as a certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for.
NORWOOD, NY
wwnytv.com

Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay

Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
informnny.com

Portion of Fort Drum road to be closed August 18

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A main road on the Fort Drum military installation will be closed next week. According to Fort Drum officials, Lewis Avenue will be closed on Thursday, August 18 at the intersections of Lewis Avenue and 4th Street, as well as Lewis Avenue and Tigris River Valley Road.
FORT DRUM, NY
mynbc5.com

Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
northcountrynow.com

New Massena Hall of Famer

Chris Kormanyos, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
MASSENA, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Denounces EPA’s Flawed Grasse River Cleanup

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council submitted a letter this week to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expressing its ongoing objection to the remedy for the Grasse River Remediation Project. The Grasse River remediation was completed on October 15, 2021. Addressed to EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia, the letter notes the “devastating failure” earlier this year of EPA’s chosen remedy and the reintroduction of hazardous waste into the environment following an ice jam.
AKWESASNE, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
OGDENSBURG, NY

