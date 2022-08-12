Read full article on original website
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
Potsdam Public Museum receives donation
Tools used by Edwin McCormick (1840-1921), who was a Potsdam wheelwright, inventor, blacksmith and Civil War veteran, were recently donated to the Potsdam Public Museum. .From left, examining some of the tools, are Hans Kuno, Mary Gilbert, Hunter Crary, museum staff, Stan Maine, Civil War enthusiast, and Sanders. For more details, see earlier story. Photo submitted by Mimi Van Deusen.
Potsdam siblings reunite
Four siblings who were all Potsdam High School graduates get together for their high school’s mega reunion’s picnic at Sandstoner Park Saturday. In front, Marie (Rose) Blair ’73 of VT; Ed Rose ’71 of South Glens Falls; standing: Regina(Rose) Randall ’85 of Potsdam, and Grace (Rose) Vesper ’69 of Lisbon. NCNow photo.
Greek goddesses in Canton
These four Greek goddesses took part earlier this year in "Greek Mythology Day" at Siena Academy. Students dressed up as Greek gods and goddesses. Greek Mythology, Greek Civilization and Culture is part of the Classical Studies curriculum. From left are Bitsy Olsen, Sybil Sutton, Emma Conklin, and Mia DiMatteo. Photo Courtesy of Siena Academy.
‘Potty Town’ documentary tells story of Potsdam toilet garden controversy
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Potsdam: A village home to nearly 15,000 residents, two colleges and hundreds of decorative toilets. The world-known debate of the Potsdam toilet gardens, led by resident Hank Robar, began over 20 years ago, when he believed he was treated poorly when he tried to sell a piece of property and used the toilets as a protest.
Norwood Kiwanis induct a new member
At a July 8 meeting at the Lobster House, Norwood Kiwanis inducted Margo Vivlamore as their newest member. Vivlamore worked as a certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for.
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
Portion of Fort Drum road to be closed August 18
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A main road on the Fort Drum military installation will be closed next week. According to Fort Drum officials, Lewis Avenue will be closed on Thursday, August 18 at the intersections of Lewis Avenue and 4th Street, as well as Lewis Avenue and Tigris River Valley Road.
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
New Massena Hall of Famer
Chris Kormanyos, on the right, was one of five individuals inducted in the Massena Central School Hall of Fame. The 32nd annual Hall of Fame ceremony was held Aug. 6. On the left is Gavin Regan, Massena Central School Athletic Director who submitted the photo.
47-year-old man killed in accident at Adirondack town trash transfer station
Long Lake, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man died Monday when he was pinned between a loading container and trash compactor at a town trash transfer station in the Adirondacks, troopers said. At 9:37 a.m. officers arrived at the Long Lake Transfer Station at 8180 State Route 28 North, according...
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Denounces EPA’s Flawed Grasse River Cleanup
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council submitted a letter this week to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expressing its ongoing objection to the remedy for the Grasse River Remediation Project. The Grasse River remediation was completed on October 15, 2021. Addressed to EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia, the letter notes the “devastating failure” earlier this year of EPA’s chosen remedy and the reintroduction of hazardous waste into the environment following an ice jam.
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
Upstate NY man dies in single-car crash after being ejected from truck
Alexandria, N.Y. -- A 47-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Alexandria Monday evening, troopers said. Steven J. Shoulette, of Redwood, was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road in a 2010 Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the truck, according to a news release from State Police.
