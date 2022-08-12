Read full article on original website
Several Northeast Ohio school districts receive money for school safety, security
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four local school districts will be receiving state money to strengthen their school security. State Rep. Tom Patton made the announcement Monday. According to Patton, $706,786 will be divided between the districts. “Any assistance we can provide to keep our children and teachers safe throughout our...
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
Westlake Police Department collecting flood relief donations for Floyd County, Kentucky
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department is offering a glimmer of good hundreds of miles away. The officers are collecting items to send down to people in Floyd County, Kentucky who’ve lost everything. It’s all thanks to one man. “Charity, disaster, things like that, they usually...
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
Officials: White substance found in Grand River determined to be non-toxic
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The white substance found in the Grand River was determined to be non-toxic by local health officials. Officials said they have not identified the impact the incident had on local fish and wildlife. The substance, seen in the river at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug....
US Marshals offer reward for capture of Ohio man wanted for robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of an Ohio man wanted for robbery. According to a news release, Luis Morales was last known to be living in Cleveland. The 40-year-old man is described by U.S....
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio
Gov. DeWine announces expansion of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Help on the way to Stark County to capture kangaroo on the loose. This is a...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department...
Police: Kangaroo spotted in Stark County
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have found a missing kangaroo in Brewster, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. Officials said the department...
East Cleveland mayor recall will be on November ballot
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -East Cleveland residents and city council members are joining forces, asking voters to remove Mayor Brandon King from office. The group making several allegations, saying there has been theft in office, abuse of power, and lies under oath. “He has used the police as a weapon...
Cleveland rape suspect taken into custody in Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers announced Sunday a 29-year-old man is in custody for the alleged rape of a young girl. Tyrese Acoff, a registered sex offender, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl on Thursday in Cleveland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was apprehended Saturday at...
You can ride METRO RTA for free this week
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is offering free fares to passengers from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20 for all services. It’s their way of thanking riders for making a difference in Summit County. METRO RTA nominated their passengers Akron Urban League’s Community Champion Award — and they won!...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officials announced Monday the Asian Lantern Festival would be extended through Sept. 17. In addition, officials announced the return of the Wild Ride, a one-nigh-only event on Sept. 18 where guests can ride their bike through the zoo after-hours. “Already more than 100,000...
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a vehicle vs. train crash Monday morning in North Lawrence. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Manchester Ave. NW. According to North Lawrence firefighters, the accident caused 19 train cars to derail. <. Summit County HAZMAT...
Ohio BCI investigates police shooting in South Euclid; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called in early Sunday to investigate a South Euclid police shooting. South Euclid police said an officer shot at a suspect after he crashed into a cop car, though it’s unclear if he was injured because he remains at large.
Cleveland Guardians welcome back Mustard, a new and improved hotdog
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will welcome Mustard back on Monday to Progressive Field. Now called a “changed hotdog,” Mustard was sent on Aug. 8 to practice his racing skills with the Lake County Captains. This was after he lost all 50 hotdog races he had...
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
