Florida State

A $42,000 Winning Florida Lottery Ticket Is Set To Expire, Check Your Numbers

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
Today, the Florida Lottery announces that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $42,356.54 remains unclaimed. The deadline to claim the top prize is Friday, August 19, 2022, at midnight ET.

The winning FANTASY 5 numbers for the February 20, 2022, drawing were: 9 – 10 – 17 – 22 – 33

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Food Plus 2013, located at 6900 West 16th Avenue in Hialeah. Players who may have purchased a FANTASY 5 ticket from this retail location are encouraged to check their tickets from the February 20 drawing.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can obtain additional information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787.

FANTASY 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which players win the top prize by matching 5-of-5 winning numbers drawn in any order.

Additionally, players win cash prizes or a free Quick Pick ticket by matching two, three, or four of the numbers drawn in the official drawing for the date played. If there is no top prize winner, the money in the top prize pool rolls down and is shared among players who match 4-of-5 or 3-of-5 winning numbers.

Since the game’s inception, more than 974 million FANTASY 5 and FANTASY 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $4.95 billion in prizes. Fantasy 5 has generated more than $3 billion for education.

