ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947jackfm.com

Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans React to Gableman Firing

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos terminated the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. It ends the 14-month office of the special counsel. Democrats and Republicans haven’t wasted any time reacting to the news. “I’m glad this is behind us, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brownsville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Superior, WI
Government
City
Superior, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
KARE 11

Lawsuit over gun ban at Minnesota State Fair dismissed

A U.S. District Court judge says the operating body behind the Minnesota State Fair was within its rights to block guests from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The decision shoots down a lawsuit filed by Reverend Tim Christopher, Sarah Hauptman and The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus back in August of 2021, accusing the State Agricultural Society (The Society) of violating their rights by enacting a ordinance keeping them from bringing weapons they are permitted to carry through the gates.
MINNESOTA STATE
97ZOK

20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa

You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: MI,MN,WI, Virginia, Side Lake

MI, MN, WI- The battle of the best-looking cruiser is on! The American Association of State Troopers is holding its 9th annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle. The top 13 vote-getters will be featured in the association’s 2023 wall calendar. Minnesota’s photo features two trooper helicopters alongside a plane and squad car in front of the Minneapolis skyline. For Michigan’s entry, it’s a lone squad car in front of the famous Blue Bridge. And in Wisconsin, it’s an SUV and motorcycle in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
VIRGINIA, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Of Wisconsin#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Duluth#Cbs#The Twin Ports#Empire Coffee In Superior#Democrat#The Democratic Primary#Gop
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy