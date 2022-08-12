ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws

By Jordan Michael
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPYeF_0hF8m5ci00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A legislative package to enhance street safety laws in New York was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday. The new laws will hinder traffic-related fatalities and thwart hit-and-run incidents.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking,” said Governor Hochul. “These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and using every resource available to save lives.”

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour and heighten fines for leaving car crash scenes without reporting the incident. Studies show that faster driving speeds interact with more serious injuries and fatalities for pedestrians in the event of a crash. Under current law, the maximum speed limit throughout a city or town may not be set lower than 30 mph.

“Public safety improves when speed limits are lowered. A number of communities throughout the state have expressed a desire to lower their speed limits, including several in my district,” said Assemblymember Amy Paulin. “Municipalities must be granted the authority to take this proactive, effective step to decrease fatalities and the severity of injuries that can result from speed-related accidents.”

Hit and run accidents are wholly dangerous when an individual is hurt and the driver at fault fails to report it; that person may not get the fitting care when they need it. This legislation will increase the minute range for leaving the scene of a personal injury crash to $750-$1,000 and increase the tight range for a repeat violation to $1,000-$3,000.

Albany council eliminates ban on skateboarding downtown

“Giving municipalities the flexibility to lower vehicular speed on their streets is a huge milestone in vision zero strategy and in reducing traffic violence,” said Daniel Flanzig, Advocacy Chair for the New York Bicycling Coalition. “We are thrilled that Governor Hochul recognizes the importance of this long-needed change. New York has seen an unprecedented increase in hit-and-run crashes in our state over the last few years. By increasing penalties it will deter misconduct and increase safety for our members in every corner of the state.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported earlier this year that traffic deaths during the first half of 2021 had increased 18.4 percent since the first half of 2020, despite many New Yorkers working from home. Statistics from New York City show that traffic fatalities scaled up 44 percent during the first three months of 2022, the most fatal beginning to any year since 2014.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

My2¢
3d ago

But she's okay with illegal immigrants and drugs and massive amounts of crimes and homeless and rampant violence on the subway and streets!

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nynmedia.com

NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people

Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
T. Ware

Texas Gov Abbott responds to NYC Mayor's threat

Texas Governor Abbott doesn't run away from the NYC Mayor's threat -Image courtesy of K. Mitch Hodge/Unsplash. "Bring it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott has two words about the New York Mayor's threat. Mayor Eric Adams wants the Texas Governor to stop sending illegal migrants to NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Speed Limits#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#New Yorkers
foodsafetynews.com

Brooklyn food firm warned by FDA over lack of import verification

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gotham Gazette

New York Must Amend Carlos’ Law Before the Governor Signs It

The cost to build in New York can be 10 times more expensive than in neighboring New Jersey or Connecticut. It’s a reality that’s hurting our economy, especially Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the construction sector, at the worst possible time. The Empire State’s unaffordability factor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams signs off on six laws to bolster abortion rights in NYC: ‘We’re not leaving our sisters behind’

Mayor Adams signed off on six new laws Friday aimed at bolstering women’s access to abortions — a response to the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. The laws — collectively known as the NYC Abortion Rights Act — will require the city Health Department to provide abortion pills for free to patients seeking to terminate pregnancies, place restrictions on city cash going to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKBN

Top Latino group jumps into contested NY House primary

The Latino Victory Fund endorsed a candidate Friday in a newly drawn New York House district where 12 Democrats are fighting for a wide-open nomination. The group’s endorsement of New York City Council member Carlina Rivera comes two days after the race’s first televised debate drew blood among its six participants, but no knockout punches. […]
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy