James Larry Wilson || Obituary
A visitation with friends and family will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15th with a graveside service on Tuesday at Springhill Cemetery starting at 10:00 a.m. James Larry Wilson passed away on August 12, 2022. James was born July 3, 1947, in Paris, Texas...
Shirley Ann Smith || Obituary
Funeral services have been set for Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. John Brown and Rev. Doug Higdon officiating. Shirley Ann Smith, 84 of Detroit passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral services have been set for Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 2:00...
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 15, 2022
Paris Police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 21 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on August 14, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 A.M. on August 12, 2022. During the investigation, Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. and located Bell in a room with other people. Bell was found to have an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 15, 2022
FOSTER, STEVEN LANE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. BERRYHILL, CHARLES DWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE LIC INVALID W/PREV CONV OR S. BLACK, DAVID JOE – CCC/MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=. RAISSEZ, LISA PENNINGTON – MTR – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. GEURIN, MATTHEW ALLEN – JNSI/POSS CS PG 1...
Identities of victims released after Paris woman admits to murder, assault
The identities of the two victims of Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, have been released. The victims have been identified and their family has been notified, according to Alice Webb of the Paris Police Department. The murder victim has been identified as Alicia Marie Turner and the assault with a...
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bailey,Jaqualin Randy – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; ASSAULT. Baker,Terry Lee – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Barnes,Tracie Michelle – POSS CS PG...
