Paris Police responded to 210 calls for service and arrested 21 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on August 14, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 8:33 A.M. on August 12, 2022. During the investigation, Officers identified the suspect as Charles George Bell, Jr. and located Bell in a room with other people. Bell was found to have an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with Sex offender’s duty to register. Bell also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Bell was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

6 HOURS AGO