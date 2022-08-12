ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Fontana Herald News

Two persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13

Two persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the eastbound lanes of Baseline east of S. Heritage Circle. A total of 2,007 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 49 were...
FONTANA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Third suspect arrested in police officer killing

DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
DOWNEY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Elderly man found dead in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area

Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
Key News Network

Vehicle Burns on Freeway Shoulder in Irwindale

Irwindale, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call of a traffic collision with people possibly trapped on the North 605 Freeway just south of the 210 Interchange in the city of Irwindale at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Firefighters...
IRWINDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep

Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums. […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes car into 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed their car into a 7-Eleven in Mission Viejo Saturday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the store located at Los Alisos Boulevard and Trabuco Road. The driver, whose license was previously suspended from a prior DUI arrest...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

