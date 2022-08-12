Read full article on original website
England stars surprised at Keira Walsh omission from Ballon d'Or Feminin shortlist
Lucy Bronze has questioned why she was nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or Feminin & Lionesses teammate Keira Walsh wasn't.
Kylian Mbappe 'convinced' he can win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Kylian Mbappe says his Ballon d'Or hopes haven't been wrecked by staying at PSG.
Why Lionel Messi was omitted & Cristiano Ronaldo included on 2022 Ballon d'Or shortlist
The organisers of the Ballon d'Or have explained their decision to leave Lionel Messi off the shortlist in place of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Xavi confirms Miralem Pjanic will remain at Barcelona
Xavi has opened up on the future of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Carlo Ancelotti surprised by Toni Kroos Ballon d'Or snub
Carlo Ancelotti admits he was surprised to see Toni Kroos left off the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens: Former clubs, transfer value, international team
Who is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens? The latest on Borussia Dortmund's newest young prodigy.
Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Kane equaliser steals point
Hojbjerg scored Tottenham's first at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace: Player ratings as Diaz stunner denies Eagles victory
Luis Diaz scored a brilliant equaliser as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.
Twitter reacts as Man Utd are thrashed by Brentford & go bottom of Premier League
A new 30-year low for Manchester United. They have been thrashed 4-0 by Brentford a week after losing at home to Brighton and are now bottom of the Premier Leag
PSG 5-2 Montpellier: Player ratings as Neymar leads one-sided demolition
PSG player ratings as the reigning Ligue 1 champions hosted Montpellier at Parc des Princes.
Transfer rumours: Xavi demands Messi return; Ronaldo's Serie A options
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Anthony Gordon & more.
Everton miss out on Mohamed Camara after midfielder agrees Monaco move
Everton have missed out on the signing of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara after he agreed to join Monaco.
Goncalo Ramos responds to Premier League transfer speculation
Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos has responded to recent transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.
Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Player ratings as Catalans held to goalless draw
Match report and player ratings from Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Man Utd deny reports Cristiano Ronaldo's contract could be terminated
Manchester United want to see a change in Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude or he risks having his contract ripped up.
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will retire after Real Madrid spell
Carlo Ancelotti confirms he plans to retire when he leaves Real Madrid.
Fikayo Tomori signs new AC Milan contract
Fikayo Tomori has extended his contract at AC Milan.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Brentford thrashing; Martinez adapting; Eriksen & De Gea evaluation
Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media after Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday.
MLS Week 25 best players - ranked
A look at 90min's top five players from Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, from the New England Revolution's Spanish maestro to a duo of Los Angeles stars.
