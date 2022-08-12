ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, SD

KELOLAND TV

State fund takes loss on Kadoka loan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One of state government’s business-loan programs is some $35,000 lighter in the pocket. Directors of the South Dakota Economic Development Finance Authority agreed Wednesday to take a loss on a loan made to a Kadoka business. The authority in 2013 loaned $151,500 through its...
KADOKA, SD

