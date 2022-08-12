A New York historian is on a mission to preserve a former “Colored School” in Chelsea, NBC News News reports. Eric K. Washington is a New York-based historian who works to uncover and preserve historical information pertinent to Black life in the Big Apple. For the past four years, he’s been working to preserve Colored School No.4, one of the last remaining school buildings in New York that was created for Black children during the era of slavery and later segregation. The building is located in Manhattan’s gentrified Chelsea neighborhood. Washington first learned of it while writing his book, “Boss of the Grips,” about the life of James H. Williams, the first Black chief train porter in Grand Central Terminal during the 1930s.

