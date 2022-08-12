New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tempered the fanbase’s expectations who thought the team would call up a top prospect to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. The New York Mets had themselves a great weekend, as they rebounded from a series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday by taking the final two games all the while shutting out their rivals. There was some bad news to come out of the series, as third baseman Luis Guillorme suffered a left groin injury on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed that he will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks, and the team subsequently placed him on the injured list.

