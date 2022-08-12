Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump
The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward after big investments prove fruitless
The Texas Rangers announced on Aug. 15 that they have fired manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. This past offseason, the Texas Rangers pushed their chips to the center of the table, indicating that they planned on making the postseason in 2022. That was evident after they doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top middle infielders in free agency. Surely this would be their year.
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
Mets: Buck Showalter pours cold water on potential call-ups
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tempered the fanbase’s expectations who thought the team would call up a top prospect to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. The New York Mets had themselves a great weekend, as they rebounded from a series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday by taking the final two games all the while shutting out their rivals. There was some bad news to come out of the series, as third baseman Luis Guillorme suffered a left groin injury on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed that he will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks, and the team subsequently placed him on the injured list.
